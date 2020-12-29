cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria released a video on Saturday in response to Javed Miandad’s statement that the spinner was trying to bag some limelight with his statements and can ‘do anything for money’. Kaneria pointed out that it was Shoaib Akhtar who made the claim first and the leg-spinner added that he agreed with everything that his former teammate said. In the video, Kaneria said that he was mistreated by his teammates and the cricket community which led to a number of television channels not paying him for services.

Kaneria also stated that he has been unemployed for nearly a decade and made it clear that he always gave his hundred per cent while playing for Pakistan.

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television,” Kaneria said.



“You have cut off my hands and feet. I have not been employed for so long. What else do you want? Should I finish myself off?” Kaneria added.

Kaneria did not name anyone explicitly but said that there were players who fixed matches and ‘sold the country’ but were welcomed back into the side. He added that he has never sold his country for money.

“People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled. There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money,” he said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit out at Danish Kaneria and said that religion had no role to play in cricket. Speaking on his Youtube channel. Inzamam, the captain under which Kaneria played the most, said that Kaneria was preferred over Saqlain Mushtaq as the management believed that he was the country’s future.

“I have been hearing about this controversy with Danish, that when he played then some boys didn’t think well about him or didn’t want to eat with him or go out with him.The captain who Danish played the most under is me, and I never felt this thing, that there is any such thing in our team, that any player treats another player badly if he is a non-Muslim. I never noted even a single example of any such thing in our team.

“Like there was Yousuf in the team and he was a non-Muslim but by the grace of Allah, he became a Muslim and became Mohammad Yousuf. He never felt anything before when he was Yousuf Youhana or after conversion. If he felt any such thing before, I don’t think he would have converted.”