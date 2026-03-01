Daren Sammy can't believe his eyes; Shimron Hetmyer argues with umpire as dismissal against Bumrah sparks controversy

The moment came at 11.3 overs with West Indies at 102 for 2. Jasprit Bumrah angled one across the left-hander on a good length, Hetmyer swiped with his trademark force, and Chris Gaffaney raised the finger for caught behind. Hetmyer instantly signalled the “T”, confident he hadn’t hit it — confident enough to look almost offended by the decision.

And when the broadcast camera cut to Darren Sammy in the West Indies dugout, the head-shake said the quiet part out loud: really, that? In a match already buzzing at Eden Gardens, the wicket became a mini-trial — batter, coach, crowd and then the machine as judge.

Shimron Hetmyer didn’t walk off convinced. He walked off annoyed — the kind of annoyed you only see when a batter is sure the ball missed the bat, and the whole stadium is sure it heard something.

Replays did the opposite of calming the scene. In real time, the ball looked close to the inside edge, and the roar around Eden only amplified the uncertainty. Even the umpire’s job isn’t easy when everything sounds like a spike. But on review, UltraEdge showed a clear spike — bat involved — and the decision stayed. West Indies lost the review, and Hetmyer was out caught Sanju Samson bowled Bumrah for 27 off 12, with 1 four and 2 sixes (strike rate 225).

It was the kind of dismissal that leaves two truths standing at once: the batter can genuinely not feel it, and the technology can still be right.

That’s what made the wicket bigger than a dot on the scorecard. India didn’t just remove a hitter in full flow — they removed the tournament’s most relentless six-machine at the exact moment he was stretching the game.

Because earlier in the innings, Hetmyer’s assault had already pushed him into the record books. His six-hitting spree in this T20 World Cup has taken him to 19 sixes in the 2026 edition, the most by any batter in a single T20 World Cup. That number moved him past Sahibzada Farhan’s 18 (also in 2026) and beyond Nicholas Pooran’s 17 (2024), with older tallies like Chris Gayle’s 16 (2012) now clearly in the rear-view mirror.

For a few minutes, it felt like the night was becoming Shimron Hetmyer at Eden folklore. Bumrah and UltraEdge made sure it became something else: a reminder that even when the drama is loud, the margin can still be a whisper.