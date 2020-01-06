Darren Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline

cricket

Former Australia coach and batsman Darren Lehman fell victim to a cyber-crime on Monday after his official Twitter account was hacked. The hacker(s), who took over the account posted abusive messages from the handle targetting Iran, and posted messages about the ongoing USA-Iran crisis. Lehmann, who is currently the coach of Big Bash League franchise Brisbane Heat, had last retweeted Shane Warne’s post about raising funds for Australia bushfires victims.

Brisbane Heat, in a tweet, acknowledged that Lehmann’s account was indeed hacked. “Hi Heat fans, thanks for the messages. We are aware our coach Darren Lehmann’s Twitter account has been hacked and are working closely with Twitter to rectify the situation. We apologise for any offence caused this evening.”

The hacker(s) was seen abusing Iran in some of the tweets, while the name of the account was changed to “Qassem Solemani | F*** Iran.” The account bio read - “Iran full of B**** N***** ON GOD”.

One of the tweets read: “I fully support @realDonaldTrump F*** Iran. rest in p*** qassem soleimani”. In one of the tweet, the hacker apparently gave his introduction, though it is yet not proved if the information provided was accurate. “I’m Hacker My Name is Daniel Delattre from 22 Rue Villebois Mareuil 94190 Villeneuve-Saint-Geroges, France come visit me :D,” the tweet read.



The tweets from Lehmann’s account were eventually deleted by Twitter and its activity was blocked. The account, though, still remains active, as of now.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat won the match by 16 runs via DLS method. Due to heavy downpour before the toss, the play was reduced to eight overs per side. With the help of Tom Banton’s fiery innings, Heat posted a total of 119/4 in 8 overs. Later, rain delayed Thunder’s chase. The match was reduced to 5 overs, and the target was reduced to 77. But Thunder could only post 60 runs in 5 overs, and lost the match.