Home / Cricket / Darren Lehmann shares video of on-field battle against Wasim Akram - Watch

Darren Lehmann shares video of on-field battle against Wasim Akram - Watch

The two cricketers have faced each other a number of times during their career and in 1999, Lehmann scored the winning runs to guide Aussies to the World Cup title after beating a Pakistan side that was captained by Akram.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Darren Lehmann.
A file photo of Darren Lehmann.(Getty Images)
         

Former Australia cricket team coach Darren Lehmann shared an old video on social media where he was involved in an on-field battle against legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram. It was an ODI encounter between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1996 and it was Lehmann who got the better of the pacer. He slammed Akram for a huge six over mid-wicket and it did not please the fast bowler who retaliated with a bouncer and a few words for the batsman. The two were involved in a bit of a verbal spat but the situation did not escalate and Lehmann went on to score a fifty in the match.

Lehmann took to social media to share a video of the match along with the caption - “Got lucky that day, he was the best I faced.”The post attracted a lot of praise from the users on Twitter who lauded both the cricketers.

 

The two cricketers have faced each other a number of times during their career and in 1999, Lehmann scored the winning runs to guide Aussies to the World Cup title after beating a Pakistan side that was captained by Akram. Pakistan were completely outplayed in the game and Australia comfortably clinched the prestigious trophy.

Lehmann was considered to be a handy all-rounder for his side and in his ODI career, he scored 3078 runs in 117 matches and took 52 wickets. Meanwhile, Akram is considered to be one of the greats when it comes to fast bowling and he claimed 414 ODI wickets in the course of his illustrious career.

