Home / Cricket / Darren Sammy to lead St. Lucia Zouks in 2020 CPL season

Darren Sammy to lead St. Lucia Zouks in 2020 CPL season

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Darren Sammy
Darren Sammy(CPL)
         

Star West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy will be leading St. Lucia Zouks in the 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be captaining his home franchise once again! He has been part of the franchise since the inception of CPL in 2013.

Speaking on his appointment, Sammy said: “Playing at home with passionate fans and the calibre of players I anticipate will be retained, I expect to bring silverware to St. Lucia.”

“St. Lucia Zouks is well on its way in securing its team of players and looks forward to a successful year of cricket in St. Lucia,” he added.

Coach Andy Flower weighed in on Sammy’s appointment and said: “I can’t wait to work closely with Daren and for the island of St. Lucia. I worked with Daren five years ago when he captained the Peshawar team in the Pakistan Super League and we thoroughly enjoyed our time together.”

The 2020 CPL season is scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 26. However, doubts have been raised over the tournament in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

“CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world,” the league had earlier said in a statement.

“At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed,” it added.

