IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Have England got a player who can produce that': David Lloyd says 'Rishabh Pant turned match on its head'
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Have England got a player who can produce that': David Lloyd says 'Rishabh Pant turned match on its head'

India vs England: Pant's century put India in a commanding position as the hosts took a solid first-innings lead over England.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd hailed Rishabh Pant's century in the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad and said that the left-hander 'turned the match on its head'. India were reeling at 146/6 when Pant was in the middle with Washington Sundar, but he stitched a 113-run stand with Sundar, and went on to slam a ton.

Pant's century put India in a commanding position as the hosts took a solid first-innings lead over England. Writing in his column on the Daily Mail, Lloyd asked if England have a player who can produce such an innings.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

"The excellence of Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes kept England in this game for the first two sessions, but, boy, do they need support. That innings from Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head," Lloyd wrote.

"It was exhilarating. He bided his time, then went after Anderson. That reverse-sweep over the slips was outrageous," Lloyd added.

"Have England got a player who can produce that kind of innings? I think they have: Jos Buttler. But he’s at home," Lloyd said.

"When he comes back, I just hope they take the shackles off him. Having a hitter in your side can win you Tests," Lloyd signed off.

Meanwhile, India posted 365 in the first innings, taking a lead of 160 runs, but Sundar was left stranded on 96* on Day 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
cricket

Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India vs England: Unlucky Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end as his hopes of scoring his maiden hundred were squashed and he was left stranded on 96*.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar being felicitated.(BCCI)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar being felicitated.(BCCI)
cricket

Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan tweeted about his father making a debut on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Another debut !! This time on Instagram."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
Graeme Swann and Washington Sundar.
cricket

'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for missing out on ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former England cricketer Graeme Swann said that he feels bad for the 21-year-old Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring his century.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:55 AM IST
India vs England: Pant's century put India in a commanding position as the hosts took a solid first-innings lead over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
Washington Sundar.(BCCI)
cricket

Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India vs England: Unlucky Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end as his hopes of scoring his maiden hundred were squashed and he was left stranded on 96*.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
James Anderson and Rishabh Pant.(Screengrab.)
James Anderson and Rishabh Pant.(Screengrab.)
cricket

'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Score(BCCI)
India vs England 4th Test Live Score(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG, day 3 live: Axar, Ashwin put India on top, England four down

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:09 PM IST
India vs England 4th Test Live: England lost some quick wickets after lunch as Ashwin removed Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow on consecutive deliveries. Earlier, Sundar was left stranded at 96* as India were bowled out for 365. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 here.
READ FULL STORY
Australia's Aaron Finch, right, bats against New Zealand during their third T20 cricket international at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.(AP)
Australia's Aaron Finch, right, bats against New Zealand during their third T20 cricket international at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.(AP)
cricket

Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Finch's big-hitting ensured the series is tied at two games each ahead of the final meeting on Sunday, with supporters due to be permitted after New Zealand authorities lifted the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With eight scalps in two games, Akila Dananjaya will look to continue his good form. ((REUTERS))
With eight scalps in two games, Akila Dananjaya will look to continue his good form. ((REUTERS))
cricket

Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series

AP, Coolidge, Antigua
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
cricket

Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sehwag and Tendulkar won the match for India Legends.(@100MasterBlastr)
Sehwag and Tendulkar won the match for India Legends.(@100MasterBlastr)
cricket

110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot. (REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot. (REUTERS)
cricket

'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST
"When players are allowed to play as well as they are and showcase the skills that they can ... Rishabh Pant is in this side to do what he does, like he did today, take games away from the opposition," Patel said at the virtual post-day press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England spinner Jack Leach (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian batsman C Pujara (L), during second day's play of the 4th and last cricket test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday(PTI)
England spinner Jack Leach (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian batsman C Pujara (L), during second day's play of the 4th and last cricket test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday(PTI)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Not only has Jack Leach kept India’s finest grafter Cheteshwar Pujara in check, he has achieved it by making him defend from the crease. Every time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
Former England cricketers took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant
cricket

England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:03 AM IST
  • The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (C)(BCCI)
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (C)(BCCI)
cricket

SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Shanaka, who was named in the 'White Ball Squad' for West Indies series, did not travel with the team due to a visa issue he confronted, pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP