David Warner allegedly told police he had ‘three glasses of wine’ before Sydney drink driving incident

Australian cricket star David Warner has reportedly told police he had been drinking with a friend before allegedly being caught drink driving in Sydney, in an incident that has sparked fresh controversy around the veteran opener. David Warner admits his mistake. (AP)

According to reports, Warner was stopped at a roadside breath testing unit in Maroubra, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, on Easter Sunday. Police said he was driving a van that stopped and parked short of the testing site, prompting officers to approach the vehicle.

Warner admits to consuming wine During questioning, Warner allegedly told officers he had consumed “three glasses of wine” at a friend’s house before attempting to drive back to his residence in Maroubra. He was subsequently breath-tested and returned a positive result for alcohol.

The 39-year-old was then arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit. He has since been charged with a mid-range drink driving offence and is scheduled to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

The incident comes at a time when David Warner has remained active in franchise cricket. He has been captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and recently scored a half-century in Lahore on April 2. Prior to that, he enjoyed a record-breaking Big Bash League season with the Sydney Thunder, averaging 86.6 and earning a place as captain of the tournament’s official team.

Also Read: Bring him on already, Agarkar: BCCI sitting on a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goldmine; cotton wool no longer his place

Warner, who retired from Test cricket in 2024, remains one of Australia’s most prolific batters, having scored 8,786 runs in 112 Tests at an average of over 44, including a career-best 335 not out against Pakistan. He has also transitioned into a commentary role with Fox Cricket in recent months.

However, the alleged incident could have wider implications beyond the courtroom. Reports suggest that, if found guilty, it may affect his professional associations, particularly those linked to road safety initiatives involving Cricket NSW and Transport for NSW.

This is not the first time Warner has faced scrutiny during his career, having previously been involved in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The latest development adds another chapter to a high-profile career that continues to draw attention both on and off the field.