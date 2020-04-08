David Warner asks fans if his sword moves with the bat matches that of Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:08 IST

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been a prized possession for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He is not only the leading run scorer for the franchise, it was under the Australian‘s captaincy that the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2016. Warner was all set take the IPL by storm this season too, but the tournament has been postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Warner shared a video from his IPL stint last season, where he can be seen swinging his bat like a warrior during a shoot for a commercial. He immediately breaks into laughter once the director says cut. The swinging of the bat like this is a trademark celebration style of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ - Poll: Which one of these Sachin Tendulkar knocks in ODIs do you rate the highest?

Warner asked his fans to tell him whether he came close to Jadeja or not.

Warner captioned the post as: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.

Warner has been quite active on social media ever since people al over the world were asked to stay indoors and practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The southpaw has been in good form ever since his return to international cricket after serving a year’s ban for his involvement in the ball tampering controversy.

Warner is fourth in the list of highest run getter in IPL, behind the Indian trio of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. He leads the field among overseas cricketers, a fair margin ahead of the likes Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.