'This is extreme spin': David Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka

Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.

Warner said that the wickets they have played on in this series have a prodigious amount of spin and the practice they have got in the ODI matches will only help them in the upcoming Tests in Galle.

“We’re always expecting turning wickets and it’s fantastic preparation for us... it’s great practice leading into the Test series. We actually love that they’re playing on the wickets back-to-back — that’s what we want, we can’t get that practice in the nets – the nets are green," Warner told reporters.

“For us it’s great practice out in the middle with these dustbowls. It’s going to be exciting for the Test matches in Galle because we know what we’re going to get there.”

Spin is expected to yet again play a massive role during the Test series, but Warner believes the Australians are better prepared nearly six years on.

“This is extreme spin, you don’t usually see these types of wickets, you only see them here,” he said.

“It’s about being busy – I remember playing in Dhaka, that was one of the worst wickets I’ve ever played on, and I made a hundred. It’s about committing, it’s about concentration and it’s about batting long periods of time.

“In the subcontinent, one little mistake will cost you. You’ve got to be ‘on’ all the time. It’s going to be difficult, especially with the heat, but we’re looking forward to it.”

This will be Australia's first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2016. Legendary former spinner Rangana Herath was the highest wicket taker in the last series played in the country between the two teams.

“That happened in 2016 – it’s just there’s no Rangana Herath (anymore). They’ve obviously got other spinners who are in their Test team but it’s nothing that’s going to be unexpected for us,” said Warner.

