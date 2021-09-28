‘David Warner is watching the game from his hotel’: SRH coach Trevor Bayliss opens up on opener's exclusion

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach all but confirmed that David Warner is unlikely to return to the XI in IPL 2021. The Australian opener was dropped from the SRH XI as a desperate for win Hyderabad-based franchise made as many as four changes against Rajasthan Royals. As fate would have it, Warner's replacement, Jason Roy, was one of the biggest stars of SRH's seven-wicket win - their second in 10 matches this season - on Monday in Dubai.

The decision to drop Warner for the RR match was a well thought out one as the left-hander did not travel with the team to the stadium and instead watched the match from his hotel room.

When asked about the reasons behind Warner's exclusion, Bayliss said the SRH think tank wanted to give as much game time as possible tot the youngsters.

"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel," Bayliss said during a post-match press conference.

The World Cup-winning coach added that this experiment with the youngsters is likely to continue even in the coming matches.

"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know," he added.

Warner, who has 5449 runs in the IPL and is among the most consistent overseas performers, has been woefully short of runs this year. He has scored only 195 runs in 8 matches this year and his strike rate of 107.73 is the worst in his IPL career by a fair distance.

Further speaking about Warner, Bayliss said: "We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."

Asked whether Warner will be among the two (the number not yet confirmed) cricketers retained by SRH ahead of next year's mega auction, Bayliss chose to keep the cards close to his chest.

"Look that certainly has not been discussed. It is something that…this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the number of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL," he added.