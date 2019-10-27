e-paper
David Warner joins Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson in unique record with maiden T20I century

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 100, getting to triple figures in the last ball of the innings as skipper Aaron Finch (64) and the promoted Glenn Maxwell (62) provided the perfect complement to Warner’s return.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2019 16:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Adelaide
David Warner in action.
David Warner in action.(Twitter)
         

Birthday boy David Warner on Sunday joined Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson as the only Australians to have notched up international hundreds in all three formats.

Warner, who turned 33, roared back to form and underlined his class in white-ball cricket as Australia laid down a ruthless marker for the start of their year-long preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup at home by sweeping Sri Lanka under the carpet with a 134-run victory in the first T20 here.

Warner smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 100, getting to triple figures in the last ball of the innings as skipper Aaron Finch (64) and the promoted Glenn Maxwell (62) provided the perfect complement to Warner’s return after a forgettable tour of England in the Ashes.

Delhi air pollution cause of concern ahead of IND-BAN 1st T20I

This was Warner’s maiden T20 ton and the destructive southpaw hit eight fours and three sixes in his innings.

Warner had a forgettable tour of England although Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw of the five Test series. Warner’s 61 in the third Test was the only time he passed 11 in a series that also featured three straight ducks.

Warner managed just 34 runs besides his 61 at Headingley, which is the lowest total ever from an opener in a 10-innings series.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 16:36 IST

‘We wield remote control of power in Maharashtra’, Shiv Sena tells BJP
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
After Sena’s 50:50 reminder, Fadnavis spotlights BJP’s ‘strike rate’
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Smriti Irani’s post on Diwali mithai and diet leaves people in splits
How a vest with GPS tracker is changing the way Kohli & Co. train
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
