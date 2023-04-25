Watch: Warner rubs it in SRH's face with insane celebration, hurls a mouthful after DC beat Hyderabad in IPL 2023

When wickets kept tumbling in the middle one after the other, a distressed Sourav Ganguly, director of cricket at Delhi Capitals, looked on while captain David Warner was left numb at the dugout. Delhi's batting line-up faltered yet again on Monday, succumbing to 144 for nine in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad had the perfect opportunity to end their losing run against a below-par target at home. Yet, it was the Delhi Capitals who were the happier side at the end of the low-scoring thriller in Hyderabad. There was jubilation in the DC dugout after their seven-run win, but it was Warner's insane celebration that stole the limelight.

David Warner's fiery celebrations after DC beat SRH(IPL)

Washington Sundar's double whammy in the eighth over added to Delhi's woe as they went five down for a score of just 62. But a gritty 69-run stand between Manish Pandey and Axar Patel gave Delhi some hope before Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second wicket for the night to break the partnership. Delhi were restricted to 144 for nine.

Sunrisers started sluggishly, scoring 36 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket before the DC attack put the brakes on the run-scoring in the middle overs and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi departed in quick succession while the spin combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel removed Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma respectively. Heinrich Klaasen showed some intent but fell to Nortje in the fag end while Washington Sundar failed to carry SRH over the line after a phenomenal last-over bowling from Mukesh Kumar.

After the win, Warner broke into a crazy celebration. He was seen jumping and fist-pumping looking at the crowd as the Aussie made a winning return in Hyderabad in his first appearance at the venue since 2019. Warner, who was previously part of SRH and had a fallout with the management which led to him being released from the team, was even seen hurling a mouthful as Axar Patel joined him in the celebration.

IPL's social media handle shared a glimpse of Warner's celebration with the caption: “If @davidwarner31's reaction can sum it up...”

“Love it here, it's an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support,” he said in the post-match presentation.

It was Delhi's second win on the trot after losing five in a row to incur one of their worst ever start to an IPL season. “We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again,” he added.

