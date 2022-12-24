Home / Cricket / David Warner's stunning ‘mental health’ revelation ahead of 100th Test in career against South Africa

Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:06 PM IST

In a stunning revelation ahead of the 100th Test of his career, Warner has said that Cricket Australia's handling of his leadership ban appeal, mentally affected him ahead of the 1st Test against West Indies at home in Perth.

Australia opener David Warner(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia opener David Warner is in the news for quite sometime now for the leadership ban controversy over the infamous sandpaper-gate ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018. The 36-year-old had been banned for life from holding any leadership position in cricket for Australia, for his involvement in the incident. He has been under negotiation with Cricket Australia, pleading them to overturn the ban and even field a request for the same. However, recently he had withdrawn his application accusing the board-appointed independent commissioners of trying to do a public lynching with a public trial.

"Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn't where I needed it to be at to be 100 percent. And that was challenging at the time. If I had it my way we would have had it all sorted. From the CA point of view, I didn't really have any support. My team-mates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends - they really got me through that period," said Warner at MCG on Saturday (December 24).

Elaborating further, the left-handed batter highlighted that despite the storm around him, he didn't consider leaving the series against West Indies. He also talked about how much the team meant for him and how he remained focus amid the hullabaloo around him.

"I've never had that in me to quit or to back down. I feel like I can get through anything. At the time I was focused on scoring runs and [doing] the best job I could for the team. I'd still do the same thing again because that's what I'm about, I'm about going out there and doing the best I can for the team. It is what it is now - I've moved on and I'm in a great positive mindset now," he added.

Warner will mark his 100th appearance in Test cricket if he plays in the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, Monday.

