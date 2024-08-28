 Dawid Malan retires from international cricket after snub from white-ball series against Australia | Crickit
Dawid Malan retires from international cricket after snub from white-ball series against Australia

AP |
Aug 28, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Dawid Malan, a top-order batter, played 22 Tests as well as 30 ODIs and 62 T20 internationals.

Dawid Malan, the former top-ranked T20 batter who scored centuries for England in all formats, has announced his retirement from the international arena.

Dawid Malan was left out of the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.(England Cricket Twitter)
The 36-year-old Malan told British newspaper The Times of London that he exceeded expectations with his success in the white-ball game but was disappointed that he couldn't handle the intensity of Test cricket.

Malan, a top-order batter, played 22 Tests as well as 30 ODIs and 62 T20 internationals. It was in the T20 game where he excelled, becoming No. 1 in the batting rankings in 2020 and winning the World Cup in 2020.

Malan was left out of the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and hasn't played for England in any format since the 50-over World Cup last year.

It was his inability to forge a career as a test batter that leaves him with most regrets.

“I took all three formats extremely seriously but the intensity of test cricket was something else — five days plus the days building up," Malan told the Times. "I’m a big trainer; I love hitting lots of balls and I’d train hard in the build-up, and then the days were long and intense. You can’t switch off.

"I found it very mentally draining, especially the long test series that I played, where my performances dropped off from the third or fourth test onwards.”

News / Cricket News / Dawid Malan retires from international cricket after snub from white-ball series against Australia
