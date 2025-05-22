DC bowler slapped with fine, one demerit point after he admits to code of conduct breach during MI clash

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s 59-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Wednesday. The punishment followed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures. Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals(AFP)

“Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 (Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match) and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the IPL said in a release.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Kumar’s frustration came on a night when Delhi’s campaign unravelled spectacularly. The Capitals, needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race, folded for 121 in 18.2 overs in response to Mumbai’s 180/5. The result sealed Delhi’s elimination and etched an unwanted record; they became the first team in IPL history to miss the playoffs after winning their first four matches.

While Mukesh (2/48) picked up a couple of wickets, his final over was emblematic of Delhi’s collapse. He was carted for two fours and two sixes by Naman Dhir as Mumbai plundered 48 runs in the last two overs. “We let it slip in the last two overs,” said stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis. “Momentum is a real thing in cricket. The way they counter-punched to get almost 50 in the last two overs… undoing the work of the first 17-18 overs, we lost that momentum.”

SKY shines

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 73 and shared a brutal late assault with Dhir (24 not out) to give the hosts an above-par total on a two-paced surface. “180 was probably above par on that wicket,” said Mitchell Santner, who returned figures of 3/11.

“The slower ones were spinning tonight, which was nice.”

Delhi, chasing a tall target on a turning pitch, never recovered from losing du Plessis and KL Rahul inside the first three overs. Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) and Santner ran through the middle order, and the fight faded swiftly, just like their season.