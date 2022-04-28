DC Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Delhi look to put no-ball chaos behind them, get back to winning ways

The Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential. Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for the Delhi Capitals against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have been providing DC with some scintillating starts. Warner has been particularly impressive, scoring three fifties in his last four matches.

Top and Middle order: Sarfaraz Khan at number 3, followed by Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel at four, five and six. DC had brought in Rovman Powell at No.8 against RR and it remains to be seen if they would continue doing that or bring him up to No.6. The middle order has been an issue for DC.

Power hitter: Rovman Powell. The Jamaican seems to have finally arrived and sent shives down the spine off the opposition when he hit three of the six required sixes off the first three balls of the last over. With DC's middle order often struggling, they will hope that Powell continues to deliver the goods in the death overs.

Spin Options: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav. Axar Patel has found all-round success in this tournament and so has Lalit. But DC's chances of victory will be largely dependent on Kuldeep, who is in the form of his life.

Pacers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Shardul has blown hot and cold this tournament but Mustafizur and Khaleel have been largely effective.

DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON