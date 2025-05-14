DC star 'was shaken the most' after Dharamsala episode, reason for IPL exit exposed: 'Spoke to him today. He's still...'

What unfolded in Dharamsala last Thursday was unprecedented. Air raid warnings issued in nearby areas led to a power outage in the hill town, as Pakistan launched a barrage of drones at several Indian cities bordering the north and northwestern region. It happened midway through the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned on May 8(AP)

While the broadcasters initially reported a floodlight malfunction, the visuals of IPL chairman Arun Dhumal requesting the spectators to evacuate the stadium as soon as possible went viral on social media.

The panic was not restricted to the crowd. The incident affected players as well, especially the overseas stars. Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who plays for Delhi Capitals and was the youngest player from the two squads, "was shaken the most" after the episode and still is.

BCCI arranged for a quick evacuation of all the IPL players, support staff, and crew members the following day, after which most foreign players, including Jake, had left for home, and IPL was suspended. However, with the incident still affecting him, he decided not to return to India as the BCCI decided to resume the league from Saturday onwards.

"I'm honestly not sure. He is still tossing up a decision. I spoke to him this morning, and he is still unsure," Shanon Young, coach of Fraser-McGurk, told TimesofIndia.com. "He was shaken more than most. Not surprising given he is the youngest of the tourists, and he was quite uneasy the day before the game and then obviously after we were evacuated and then the subsequent trip back to Delhi.

"He wasn't in a good way, and I am very thankful I was there to help guide him through that. It was hard enough for a 50-year-old well-travelled man, let alone a kid.

"The Delhi Capitals staff and organisation as a whole were amazing and always had our safety as paramount, as soon as all this happened. They really were incredible in a time of uncertainty," he added.

Fraser-McGurk replaced

Fraser-McGurk pulled out of the last leg of the IPL 2025, citing "personal reasons." The 23-year-old scored 55 runs in six games after being signed for 90 million Indian rupees ($1.06 million). The Aussie was replaced by Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals, who were once ruling the charts with an array of wins, fell behind in the second half of the season, to stand fifth in the points table. With three games remaininbg, they are still in contention for a place in the playoffs.