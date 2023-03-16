WPL 2023, DC vs GG Live Score: Aiming to cement spot in upper-half of table, Delhi Capitals face unstable Gujarat Giants

DC vs GG, Live Score Latest Updates, WPL 2023: Aiming to cement their spot in the upper-half of the table, Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 14 of WPL 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Currently second in the table, Meg Lanning-led DC saw their unbeaten run end against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third fixture, and then bounced back to form and are on a two-match unbeaten streak. Lanning is currently on top of the run chart with 221 runs in five matches. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey is their highest wicket-taker with eight dismissals and is also fourth in the Purple Cap race. On the other hand, GG have been unsteady through the campaign, losing skipper Beth Mooney in the opener. Bottom of the standings, their only win came in Match 6, when they defeated RCB by 11 runs. Harleen Deol has been an exception for the side and has risen up to the occasion. The India youngster is their highest run-scorer with 155 runs in five games. In what has turned out to be a disappointing campaign for star Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in terms of batting, she is Gujarat's highest wicket-taker with seven dismissals. In what could turn out to be a one-sided affair, Delhi will be seeking to grab an easy win and maintain their tempo. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be hoping to stage a fightback, against a side who thrashed them by 10 wickets previously.

