WPL 2023, DC vs GG Live Score: Aiming to cement spot in upper-half of table, Delhi Capitals face unstable Gujarat Giants
DC vs GG, Live Score Latest Updates, WPL 2023: Aiming to cement their spot in the upper-half of the table, Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 14 of WPL 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Currently second in the table, Meg Lanning-led DC saw their unbeaten run end against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third fixture, and then bounced back to form and are on a two-match unbeaten streak. Lanning is currently on top of the run chart with 221 runs in five matches. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey is their highest wicket-taker with eight dismissals and is also fourth in the Purple Cap race. On the other hand, GG have been unsteady through the campaign, losing skipper Beth Mooney in the opener. Bottom of the standings, their only win came in Match 6, when they defeated RCB by 11 runs. Harleen Deol has been an exception for the side and has risen up to the occasion. The India youngster is their highest run-scorer with 155 runs in five games. In what has turned out to be a disappointing campaign for star Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner in terms of batting, she is Gujarat's highest wicket-taker with seven dismissals. In what could turn out to be a one-sided affair, Delhi will be seeking to grab an easy win and maintain their tempo. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be hoping to stage a fightback, against a side who thrashed them by 10 wickets previously.
Mar 16, 2023 05:56 PM IST
DC vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Sneh Rana feels Gujarat need to improve in batting
Ahead of the match, GG captain Sneh said, "I think batters need to focus through the line. We just need two good partnerships in our batting."
Their batting has been poor, having posted 64, 169/6, 201/7, 105/9, 107/9 in the campaign.
Mar 16, 2023 05:40 PM IST
DC vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Previous meeting
Both sides had faced each other in Match 9 earlier, with Delhi winning by 10 wickets. Chasing a target of 106 runs, Delhi raced to 107/0 in 7.1 overs, with Shafali Verma (76*) and Meg Lanning (21*) remaining unbeaten.
Intially, GG were restricted to 105/9 in 20 overs, with Marizanne Kapp taking a five-wicket haul and Shikha Pandey bagging three dismissals.
Mar 16, 2023 05:27 PM IST
DC vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt
Mar 16, 2023 05:16 PM IST
DC vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's WPL 2023 match between DC and GG, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.