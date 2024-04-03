 DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav expected to return: Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav expected to return: Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to extend their winning spree when they face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Check DC vs KKR Likely XIs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their dominating show in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they face Delhi Capitals next in their way at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The arrival of Gautam Gambhir in the camp has changed the fortunes of KKR as they are looking for a completely different unit as compared to the last couple of seasons.

Kuldeep Yadav missed the CSK clash due to a niggle.(ANI)
Kuldeep Yadav missed the CSK clash due to a niggle.(ANI)

The two-time IPL champions started the season with power-pack batting performances as they won the first two matches. The move to bring back Sunil Narine at the top of the order has also worked wonders for them in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, the form of Mitchell Starc - the most expensive player in the IPL history - remained the only concern for KKR as the left-arm paceman has leaked 100 runs in the 8 overs he bowled thus far in the tournament.

It is highly unlikely for KKR to make any change to their winning combination against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders likely Playing XI if bowling first: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders likely Playing XI if batting first: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC look to bank on Pant-Warner form

The Delhi-based franchise registered their first win of the season in their last match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The team finally managed to put up a collective effort on the field as the batting and bowling unit clicked together to outclass CSK. Rishabh Pant and David Warner scored fine half-centuries to set-up the foundation while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar complemented it well with their bowling.

Meanwhile, young South Africa batter Tristian Stubbs might face the axe after a flop show in the initial stage of the IPL. DC rely heavily on Pant to give a final push to the innings and to give him such support the team management might replace Stubbs to newly-recruit Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the last match due to a niggle, is expected to return to the XI.

DC likely Playing XI if bowling first: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC likely Playing XI if batting first: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

