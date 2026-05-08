DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals vulnerable at home, confident KKR could continue late resurgence

Live

By

DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul warms up in training looking to inspire Delhi Capitals.

DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: On its surface, this match is a midtable contest which won't have much of an outcome on the playoff race. It would require something spectacular from either team – four out of four wins for Delhi the rest of the way, or five out of five for Kolkata – to even be in the conversation for playoffs, and even then, it will likely come down to other results and their net run-rates, which aren't in great health as is. But every special story needs to start somewhere. Even if it isn't the case for 2026, a strong end to this season makes things more clear-cut heading into 2027, and that might well be worth something to fight for, for these two teams sitting in 7th and 8th in the table. For how strong and deep Delhi Capitals' roster looks and how good a start they had, the season has derailed since that infamous David Miller incident against GT a few weeks ago. That was Delhi's second home match of the season after winning their home opener: that loss has cursed their luck at home, leaving them with just the solitary opening win from five games thus far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They have picked up a few results on the road to keep them within touching distance, but the season was blown up in a home loss to RCB, and then all but read its last rites against CSK earlier this week. One point behind them, it is the opposite story for Kolkata Knight Riders. Winless in their first six games, looking out of sorts and short on ideas, their season was almost immediately a write-off. But sparked by Rinku Singh finding form and the spin twins being back amongst the wickets, they have suddenly sparked three wins from three matches. It still might not be enough, but they are a team in form running into a team short on confidence: KKR, for the first time all season, might be entering a match as the favourites. Delhi Capitals have tinkered a little too much with their lineup and see captain Axar Patel and coach Hemang Badani under immense pressure as performances simply don't line up. Things need to change for a team which is far stronger than the results dictate in practice. ...Read More

But every special story needs to start somewhere. Even if it isn't the case for 2026, a strong end to this season makes things more clear-cut heading into 2027, and that might well be worth something to fight for, for these two teams sitting in 7th and 8th in the table. For how strong and deep Delhi Capitals' roster looks and how good a start they had, the season has derailed since that infamous David Miller incident against GT a few weeks ago. That was Delhi's second home match of the season after winning their home opener: that loss has cursed their luck at home, leaving them with just the solitary opening win from five games thus far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They have picked up a few results on the road to keep them within touching distance, but the season was blown up in a home loss to RCB, and then all but read its last rites against CSK earlier this week. One point behind them, it is the opposite story for Kolkata Knight Riders. Winless in their first six games, looking out of sorts and short on ideas, their season was almost immediately a write-off. But sparked by Rinku Singh finding form and the spin twins being back amongst the wickets, they have suddenly sparked three wins from three matches. It still might not be enough, but they are a team in form running into a team short on confidence: KKR, for the first time all season, might be entering a match as the favourites. Delhi Capitals have tinkered a little too much with their lineup and see captain Axar Patel and coach Hemang Badani under immense pressure as performances simply don't line up. Things need to change for a team which is far stronger than the results dictate in practice.