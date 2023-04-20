DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner and Delhi looking to get off rock bottom, Kolkata aiming for top three
IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi Capitals fans would have known that 2023 would be a tricky season with the absence of their captain Rishabh Pant bringing about instability in the wicketkeeping position and the middle order but even the most pessimistic of them would have still expected their side to do better than lose five games off the bat. Their potentially explosive top order has been the opposite of that and their middle order of Indian batters has flopped. Interestingly though, the only team whose openers have worst records this season than DC's David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR's situation is not as dire as DC's though, they have won two of their five matches and their positive net run rate means that a win here could propel them into the top three, unless RCB or PBKS end up winning by a huge margin in the first match of the day today.
DC vs KKR Live Score: Impact player rule's impact on all-rounders
DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner vs KKR
David Warner has 1018 runs in 26 innings against KKR, at a strike rate of 145.64. Two of Warner's four IPL hundreds have come against them.
IPL 2023 Live score: A century not enough
Venkatesh Iyer became the first KKR batter since Brendon McCullum in the first ever IPL match to score a century in their previous match. He smashed 104 in 51 balls in a truly sensational display of T20. It is not often that you see centuries in losing causes in T20s but that is exactly what happened as KKR could only score 185/6. Mumbai Indians chased that down with five wickets and 14 balls in hand.
DC vs KKR Live Score: DC's missing bats
Yes, DC have been missing some batters this season, even amongst those who are physically present for them but absent in the runs column, but this is about literally missing bats. According to a report in the Indian Express a total of 16 bats, in addition to other equipment like shoes, pads, thigh pads and gloves, were missing fter they returned to Delhi from Bengaluru, where they played RCB on April 15. The players found out about the missing gear after flying back to Delhi on Sunday and having their kits delivered to their team hotel. Talk about a troubled season.
DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR full squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
IPL 2023 Live score: DC full squad
David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal
DC vs KKR Live Score: Hello and welcome!
"Teams have come back well from this position before and we can go on and do better," is what David Warner had to say after his team had lost a fifth match on the trot since the start of the season. This edition of the IPL has thus far been an unmitigated disaster for DC. They came into the season not knowing who their wicketkeeper would be, put in what has to be the worst fielding performance of all time in the IPL in their first match of the season and their batting have floundered from one game to the next since. Mitch Marsh and Prithvi Shaw showed a lot of promise before the start of the season but they have fallen flat while David Warner's strike rate is a huge cause of worry. Shaw has got a highest score of 15 this year, for crying out loud. DC have also never played with the same XI even once this season and it is likely that the trend will continue in today's game as well. Let's see how they fair against a KKR side who have had their own fair share of issues.