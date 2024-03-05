WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur returns as Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the top-of-table clash on Tuesday in the season's first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two teams earlier faced each other in the season opener and now Delhi will seek revenge for the last-ball defeat in Bengaluru. A jam-packed evening is expected as Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting their first WPL match and the home side will be seen in action in front of the defending champions....Read More

MI v DC WPL Head-to-Head

Total Matches Played: 4

Delhi Capitals Won: 1

Mumbai Indians Won: 3

After losing the first match, Delhi picked up soon and won three matches in a trot to move top of the table. Skipper Meg Lanning is leading the side from the front once again and has been in incredible form. In the last match, she completed the feat of scoring 9000 runs in T20s as she became the fastest woman to do so surpassing Beth Mooney. She has scored 148 runs from four innings, with the help of two fifties. In DC's last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.

"I'm just enjoying playing cricket...we've got a really good squad and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier," she said after the win on Sunday.

"It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians missed the services of Harmanpreet Kaur in their last two matches where Nat-Sciver Brunt took over the charge of the side. Harmanpreet is expected to return to action on Thursday as Mumbai will look to extend their domination over Delhi Capitals and move to the top of points table. In their last match, Mumbai Indians batters and bowlers functioned in perfect sync to power their side to a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and premier pacer Shabnim Ismail did not affect their intensity on the field.

"We didn't read the game well the other night, a complete performance from the team tonight. We know that the wicket changes under lights and we wanted to keep them under 150. We were really happy with our powerplay bowling," Brunt said after the match.