WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur returns as Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals
WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the top-of-table clash on Tuesday in the season's first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two teams earlier faced each other in the season opener and now Delhi will seek revenge for the last-ball defeat in Bengaluru. A jam-packed evening is expected as Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting their first WPL match and the home side will be seen in action in front of the defending champions....Read More
MI v DC WPL Head-to-Head
Total Matches Played: 4
Delhi Capitals Won: 1
Mumbai Indians Won: 3
After losing the first match, Delhi picked up soon and won three matches in a trot to move top of the table. Skipper Meg Lanning is leading the side from the front once again and has been in incredible form. In the last match, she completed the feat of scoring 9000 runs in T20s as she became the fastest woman to do so surpassing Beth Mooney. She has scored 148 runs from four innings, with the help of two fifties. In DC's last match, Lanning scored a vital 55 off 41 balls to lead her side to a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants.
"I'm just enjoying playing cricket...we've got a really good squad and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier," she said after the win on Sunday.
"It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face."
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians missed the services of Harmanpreet Kaur in their last two matches where Nat-Sciver Brunt took over the charge of the side. Harmanpreet is expected to return to action on Thursday as Mumbai will look to extend their domination over Delhi Capitals and move to the top of points table. In their last match, Mumbai Indians batters and bowlers functioned in perfect sync to power their side to a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and premier pacer Shabnim Ismail did not affect their intensity on the field.
"We didn't read the game well the other night, a complete performance from the team tonight. We know that the wicket changes under lights and we wanted to keep them under 150. We were really happy with our powerplay bowling," Brunt said after the match.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
Mumbai Indians Playing XI - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two most consistent sides in the WPL's short history thus far. Mumbai, the defending champions, started the season with a win and continued the momentum against Gujarat Giants. However, they suffered a hiccup against UP Warriroz but bounced back well against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Delhi lost their first match to Mumbai, but got the momentum in their favour after that to win three matches oatrot.
WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Despite missing cricketing action for months, Meg Lanning is enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing season of the Women's Premier League. She has scored 148 runs from four innings, with the help of two fifties and is currently placed at the fifth spot in the Orange Cap tally.
WPL 2024, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Check live action and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians high-octane clash in Women's Premier League. The exciting league has shifted its base to Delhi as Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting its first match which is a top-of-table clash between the finalists of last season. All eyes will be on the availability of Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who missed out on the last two matches due to injury. Meanwhile, Delhi will seek revenge for the last-ball defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru. The Meg Lanning-led side is currently sitting at the top of the table with three wins in a row.