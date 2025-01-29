DDCA's 'Aadhar card' twist for spectators to watch Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy game; Jio reveals prompt broadcasting plan

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) set a last-minute rule for all spectators who have decided to visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium and catch Virat Kohli live in action in Delhi's final Ranji Trophy group game against Railways. This will be Kohli's first appearance in domestic cricket since 2012. Delhi's player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 28(Hindustan Times)

While the DDCA had announced earlier, that entry would be free for spectators, with the association expecting close to 10,000 fans at the venue, where fans can enter from Gate No 16 and 17, in a fresh rule for the crowd, fans will have to 'bring their original copy of their Aadhaar card and its photocopy'.

“The Gautam Gambhir Stand will be open for the spectators. The fans can enter from Gate No 16 and 17. Gate No 6 will also be open for the DDCA members and guests. We are expecting a 10,000 crowd for the first day,” DDCA secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express.

“It’s a free entry. The fans just need to bring their original copy of their Aadhaar card and its photocopy as well. The arrangements for the fans has been made. It will be like any international or an IPL match,” Sharma added.

If Delhi bowl first, the turnout is unlikely to exceed 3000 but in case Delhi is batting first, the crowd would prefer a Sanat Sangwan or Arpit Rana to get out quickly and make way for Kohli.

Jio reveals prompt broadcasting plans

The match between Delhi and Railways was unfortunately not part of BCCI's broadcasting plans for the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy tournament, with Kohli making a last-minute decision to play the match. However, Jio made a prompt action the day the 36-year-old made it official on his Ranji Trophy return.

“The kind of interest we had for the Mumbai vs J&K match, where Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played was insane. With Virat Kohli playing in Delhi, we are expecting the same amount of attraction from this match as well. This is completely our prerogative. We took the call the moment Virat made himself available for the match,” a Jio official told the national daily.