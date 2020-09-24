Dean Jones passes away: Shocked, heartbreaking, devastated - Cricket fraternity mourns

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST

Cricket fraternity mourned as former Australia batsman Dean Jones, who revolutionized batting in ODI cricket, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He was in a bio-bubble in a city hotel. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends,” said India’s skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

“Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend -- Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted India’s head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family,” tweeted KXIP head coach Anil Kumble.

“Speechless. Devastated. RIP great man,” wrote former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

“Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano,” wrote Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.

Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news,” wrote former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release. “We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release added.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the broadcaster said. A player well ahead of his time, Jones scored over ODI 6068 runs at an average of 44.61 with seven hundred and 46 fifties.

For Indian fans, he will forever remain in their memory for the historic tied Test in Chepauk, where he laid the foundation of a big Australian score with an unbeaten double hundred in challenging conditions.

(With PTI inputs)