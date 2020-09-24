e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game of the season of Indian Premier League 2020. Follow live action on Hotstar.

cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are all smiles.
IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are all smiles.(RCB/Twitter)
         

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will headline Match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday. The match pits two of India’s finest batsmen against each other as captains – KL Rahul vs Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are coming off a win in their first match of the season and key will be to sustain the momentum.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in the UAE.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore look to build on good form

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In