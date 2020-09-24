IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB: Confident RCB hope to maintain winning momentum

KXIP vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020:The smile on Virat Kohli’s face was hard to miss, so was the grim look on pretty much every KXIP player. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab got off to contrasting starts in IPL 2020 on two different days against two different oppositions. RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad while defending 162, something which is rare, to say the least and KXIP failed to score 1 run off 3 balls, took the match to a Super Over and lost it to Delhi Capitals. These two teams will face each other in Dubai on Thursday. Despite the unavailability of Chris Morris, RCB look to be in better shape than KXIP. One match really shouldn’t say much about a long tournament, but RCB had a lot of positives in their opening match of IPL.

17:15 hrs IST IPL 2020, Match No.6: KXIP vs RCB Hello all! A very good evening and a warm welcome to all our viewers. We are back with more IPL action as Match 6 of this season takes place tonight with a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore takin on Kings XI Punjab. Yes, you read that right. Confident, because RCB displayed every ounce of it as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of the tournament. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab would be hurting following their Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals the other night. But it’s still early days in the competition and there’s no reason why KXIP can get off the Points-Table after tonight’s game. However, more than KXIP v RCB the match, an interesting battle will take place between India teammates Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Many believe that Rahul could be the one in line to replace Kohli as captain of the Indian team when time comes. And we’ll see just how impressed Kohli is seeing his counterpart captain the side. Don’t go away. We have plenty of stats and trivia to throw at you.



