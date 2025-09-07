Deepak Chahar forgets to wish wife Jaya on her birthday, scrambles to make up for it: ‘When you field for 90 overs…’

Indian seamer Deepak Chahar posted a sweet birthday video for his wife Jaya on Saturday, but it was the caption that caught the eye as the player admitted to a mistake, which made this a funny moment in retrospect. Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya Bhardwaj.

Using his Instagram to wish Jaya a happy birthday, Chahar sheepishly admitted that he had originally forgotten her birthday and had only just remembered to share this post for his wife of four years. As justification, Chahar mentioned that he had spent a long day in the field during the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

“Happy birthday love,” wrote Chahar as a caption for the post, which was a video collage of the couple. “I would like to tell everybody that how understanding and loving my wife is as I forgot her birthday but still she forgave me as she understood this can happen after 90 overs of fielding,” said the Indian pacer.

Chahar, a veteran of 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India before injuries began to hamper his career, is currently playing for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals against West Zone. Opening the bowling in the first innings, Chahar had accounted for the wicket of Harvik Desai, but this did require plenty of time spent in the field.

Chahar had proposed to Jaya in memorable fashion back in 2021, where he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him at the end of an IPL match. Chahar was still playing for Chennai Super Kings at the time, and popped the question while the tournament was being played in Dubai. Chahar was reportedly urged by captain MS Dhoni not to wait for the perfect moment, such as a playoff or final win, and to follow his instinct and ask the question of Jaya as soon as possible.

Chahar will be hoping to bring back some more silverware to make up for his mistake, with Central Zone enjoying a first innings lead and in pole position to head to the final.