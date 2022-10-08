Deepak Chahar ruled out of ODI series against South Africa; 23-year-old star named as replacement

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. Washington Sundar has been roped in as his replacement in the side for the remainder of the series.

“He (Chahar) will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there,” the BCCI stated in an official release.

Chahar's potential injury comes as another blow to Team India as it prepares for the T20 World Cup, as the pacer is among the four players in the standby list for the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler is in the race to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad at the World Cup in Australia, who was ruled out with a back injury last week.

It was reported by news agency PTI on Friday that Chahar had suffered a “twisted ankle.”

"Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Indian team had flown to Australia earlier this week to prepare for the T20 World Cup, and took part in its first training session on Friday. A replacement for Bumrah is expected to be announced within the next few days.

In the ODIs against South Africa, meanwhile, a Shikhar Dhawan-led side will return to action on October 9 as it faces a must-win contest in Ranchi. The side had faced a narrow 9-run loss in the opening game of the series in Lucknow.

