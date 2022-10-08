'Spoke to Shaheen 2 days ago...': PCB chairman breaks silence on whether Pakistan pacer will be 'ready' for India clash

Pakistan are missing one of their key fast bowlers in Shaheen Afridi over the past few months, owing to an injury to the left-arm pacer during a Test against Sri Lanka in August. Afridi was forced to miss the Asia Cup last month, as well as the seven-match T20I series against England later in September-October. However, the 22-year-old pacer was named in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, and Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ramiz Raja provided an update on the player's recovery as he faces a race against time to be fit for the side's opening game of the marquee tournament against India on October 23.

Ramiz said that Afridi is recovering at a good pace and might be ready for the India clash in Melbourne.

"I spoke to Shaheen Shah Afridi two days ago. He is making great progress, and the doctors sent me his videos. He is at 90% now, and they think that he will be battle-ready (for the World Cup). Knee injuries are technical and sensitive, so our opinion was that until he isn't 110%, we won't risk him. But when I spoke to him, he said he is already at 110%. He told me that he will go (to Australia) to play the practice matches and be ready for India," Ramiz said during a chat with Dawn News.

Alongside Shaheen, Fakhar Zaman had also faced a right knee injury; however, Ramiz remained tight-lipped over his recovery status.

"Fakhar Zaman is also recovering, and I believe that if he regains his fitness, he will provide a lot of value. This call is up to the team and depends on how they view the combination. Besides that, Usman Qadir has a hairline fracture on his finger, so we have to look at our options there as well," said the PCB chairman.

While Afridi is likely to make a comeback for Pakistan soon, India had faced a massive setback in the build-up to the World Cup last week, when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. A replacement for the bowler will be announced in the next few days.

