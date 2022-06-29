Deepak Hooda's whirlwind century sets record books on fire: Full list of milestones achieved by India batter

Deepak Hooda created a bit of history as he scored a scintillating century for India in the second and final T20I against Ireland at The Village in Dublin. Hooda pummelled nine fours and six sixes en route to scoring 104 off 57 balls and powering India to a strong total of 225/7. Hooda, who opened the innings in the first T20I and scored an impressive 47 in the truncated 12-over per side contest, went one up slamming his maiden century in only his fifth T20 international. Hooda went on a rampage from ball one and did not look back. By the time his innings winded, the all-rounder from Baroda had achieved quite a few landmarks during his innings.

Only India's fourth T20I centurion

Hooda became only the fourth batter to score a T20I century for India after Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina. Rohit has four hundreds in T20 internationals, while Rahul has two. Hooda and Raina have one each. Hooda's knock of 104 is now the fifth-highest individual score by an Indian batter behind Rohit's 118, 111 not out, 106 and Rahul's 110 not out against West Indies at Lauderhill.

A record-worthy partnership

During his epic innings, Hooda was part of a record partnership for India. His stand of 176 runs with Sanju Samson for the second wickets is the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is, overtaking an alliance of 165 runs between Rahul and Rohit against Sri Lanka in Indore 2017, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit's 160 against Ireland in 2018 and another 158-run stand between Rohit and Dhawan against New Zealand in Delhi 2017. It was also the highest second-wicket partnership in all T20Is for any side surpassing the unbeaten 167 between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan against South Africa in Cape Town 2020

The big totals just keep coming

Hooda's blistering knock propelled India to a massive total of 225/7, which is their fourth-highest, after 260/5 vs Sri Lanka in Indore, 244/4 vs West Indies in Lauderhill and 240/3, also against West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They surpassed their total of 224/2 against England in Ahmedabad last year and the famous 218/4 against the same opponent way back in 2007, which of course got known for Yuvraj Singh's immortal six sixes off Stuart Broad's over.

No sparing Ireland in Ireland

The Hooda-led Indian innings of 225/7 is just the second-highest T20I total of all time in Ireland. India bettered their own totals of 213/4 and 208/5 in 2018 to be currently places next only to Scotland's 252/3 in 2019.

Overtakes Rohit, Raina, Rahul for another impressive feat

Hooda's 104 is the highest individual score by an India batter in Ireland. Previous best was 97 by Rohit in 2018. It is also the highest score by an Indian at No.3 in T20Is surpassing KL Rahul's 101 not out vs England in Manchester in 2018 and Raina's 101 vs SA in Gros Islet in 2010.

A rare century

In another crazy stat, Hooda became the 100th man to score an international hundred for India. The list begins with Lala Amarnath in 1933, with the halfway mark (50th player) being WV Raman in 1992.

