Deepak Hooda slams maiden T20I century for India to join Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina in elite list

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda completed a sensational outing in Ireland for the two-match T20I series as he capped off of the series with a record century in Dublin on Tuesday during the second game. With his knock, Hooda joined Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and T20I legend Suresh Raina in an elite list.

Walking in at No.3 in the third over of the match following the dismissal of opener Ishan Kishan, Hooda smashed nine boundaries and 6 sixes to score his maiden T20I century en route to his knock of 104 runs off 57 deliveries.

With the knock, Hooda became the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the format after Rohit who has four such scores to his name, Rahul who has two centuries to his name and Raina. Hooda also became the third India batter to score a century in the format away from home after Rohit and Rahul, while his score of 104 is now the highest individual figure by an Indian batter against Ireland, surpassing Rohit's 97.

En route, Hooda also scripted a record-breaking partnership with Sanju Samson, who scored his career-best figure of 77 on his return to the India XI. The pair scored a 176-run stand for the second wicket off 65 deliveries, which now stands as the highest partnership run by an India pair for any wicket in the format, surpassing the previous best of 165 by the pair of Rohit and Rahul in 2017 against Sri Lanka in Indore.

Hooda and Samson's knock helped India finish with 227 for seven which is the second-highest score by the team in T20I cricket after their total of 244 for 4 against West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016.

