Dejected Ajinkya Rahane speechless after 5th loss as things get worse for KKR: ‘Never easy to talk after losing’

Kolkata Knight Riders have seen their campaign slip further, with a fifth defeat in six matches stretching their wait for a first win. Injuries had already disrupted their build-up to the season, but even then, the side has struggled to look competitive on the field. Both departments have lacked bite, with the batting and bowling failing to make any real impact. Senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh haven’t been able to contribute meaningfully so far. There was, however, a spark from Cameron Green, whose 79 offered some resistance on Thursday, but the lack of support from the other end once again proved costly for KKR. KKR lost to GT and stayed at the 10th spot on the points table with one point. (AP)

Ajinkya Rahane looked visibly dejected after the defeat against Gujarat Titans, struggling to find words as disappointment was written all over his face as he said, "It's never easy to talk about the game after losing".

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, however, chose to focus on the positives, praising the way Cameron Green stood up to rescue the side after a shaky start. He also lauded the bowlers for stretching the contest to the final over and pushing the Gujarat Titans hard while defending a moderate total.

"I want to talk about the positives. The way we started with two or three wickets down, the way Green started was amazing. From 147 for 4 to 180 was slightly difficult. But credit to all our bowlers [for] the way they bowled. They took it to the last over," he said.

Meanwhile, he offered no excuses for how the KKR bowlers leaked runs in the powerplay, despite the dew factor, and instead credited opposition openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for their impressive display with the bat.

"Gill batted really well. There was slight dew as well, but no excuses. Sai Sudharsan and Gill batted really well. I just wanted to talk positive stuff," he added.

Rahane reveals by Green didn't bowl vs GT Green, who starred with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders, did not come out to bowl in the second innings. Ajinkya Rahane later explained that the Australian all-rounder was struggling with cramps, which is why he didn’t roll his arm over.

"Green was struggling with his cramps, that's the reason he was on and off the field today, and that's the reason he didn't bowl," he added.

Rahane signed off on a composed note, stressing the importance of staying present and backing the team’s approach despite the setback.

"It's all about being in the moment. Just need to enjoy our game and back ourselves. That's what we wanted to do today," he added.