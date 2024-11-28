Menu Explore
DC co-owner Parth Jindal addresses captaincy speculation over Rishabh Pant departure: 'He has desire to lead India'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 28, 2024 06:37 AM IST

Parth Jindal admitted that Rishabh Pant's decision to leave Delhi Capitals was “devastating” for him but added that neither money nor captaincy was the issue.

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal, in a fresh statement on Wednesday, addressed if captaincy was an issue behind the franchise and Rishabh Pant parting ways ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Pant was latter roped in by Lucknow Super Giants at the auction, for a jaw-dropping price of INR 27 crore, which made him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Rishabh Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025(AFP)
Rishabh Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025(AFP)

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jindal admitted it was a difference in philosophy that led to Pant deciding to leave Delhi Capitals, where he spent nine seasons, leading the franchise in three of them. The managing director of JSW Cements, once again, clarified that money was not the issue, as did Pant in his recent viral tweet in response to a speculation made by India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on reasons behind him leaving the franchise.

He said: “It was just a different philosophy of how he wanted the franchise to operate and how we--the owners--wanted the franchise to operate. That is what caused it. It has nothing to do with money. Money has never been an issue for Rishabh, and money's never been an issue for us. I guess the three of us (Kiran Grandhi, Jindal, and Pant) were on different wavelengths. He took a call at the end of it. We tried everything, but he decided eventually that it was time to move on.”

'Pant made it clear that his desire is to captain India'

Jindal said that the split was "devasting" for him. "I love the boy like my own brother. He took a call at the end of the day. We tried our best. He made the decision, and we have to respect it," he added.

However, he admitted that the much-speculated captaincy reason was not why Pant left Delhi Capitals. Jindal revealed that the management had given him a feedback on his captaincy and how he could improve after he made it clear that his goal is to lead the Indian cricket team.

"We gave him some feedback regarding leadership. We suggested ways he could improve, but we were quite clear about his ambitions. We know where he wants to go. He has made it amply clear that his dream and desire is to captain India, and that starts with captaining an IPL team," he concluded.

Pant, who was named among the prospects to replace Rohit Sharma as a captain when the latter was announced as the all-format India skipper two years back, has led India in five T20I matches, in 2022, which had ended in a 2-2 draw.

along with IPL 2025 Auction.
