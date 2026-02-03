Delhi Capitals make it to fourth WPL final in a row, to face Smriti Mandhana's RCB in summit clash

Delhi Capitals put up an all-round display to extend their remarkable consistency, storming into a fourth consecutive Women's Premier League final with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals will take on RCB in the WPL 2026 final (PTI)

Opting to bowl, the Delhi Capitals Women bowlers restricted Gujarat Giants Women to 168 for seven before Shafali Verma (31 off 21 balls) and Lizelle Lee (43 off 24) laid the foundation for the chase with a brisk 89-run opening stand, helping overhaul the target in 15.4 overs.

Chasing the target, Delhi were off to a flying start as Verma and Lee went on the offensive, making full use of the field restrictions. The duo hammered 15 boundaries and a six to race to 89 without loss, threatening to make a mockery of the chase.

But just when the two big-hitters looked set to bat Gujarat out of the contest, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2/28) engineered a brief fight-back, dismissing both openers in the same over.

However, the setback did little to derail Delhi's momentum as Laura Wolvaardt (32 not out) and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41) showed composure and class through the middle overs.

With the pressure off the scoreboard, the pair took its time to settle in before opening up, striking boundaries with ease to put the chase firmly back on track.

Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp hit the winning runs for the Capitals, who will take one Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Thursday.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants rode on a composed unbeaten half-century from Beth Mooney to post a competitive total.

The Australian opener struck 62 not out off 51 balls, laced with six boundaries, holding the innings together after the Giants were put under severe pressure early by the Delhi bowlers.

She found crucial support from fellow Australian Wareham (35), with the duo adding a brisk 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Mooney then stitched together another valuable 39-run stand with Kashvee Gautam (18).

Delhi made early inroads through Chinelle Henry (3/35), who removed the dangerous Sophie Devine (6), before Nandini Sharma (2/44) made an immediate impact by striking off her first two deliveries in the sixth over.

Nandini first accounted for Anushka Sharma (16), who attempted a flick off her pads but only managed a mis-timed shot to mid-on, where Henry completed a diving catch.

She followed it up with an even bigger scalp, inducing a thick outside edge from skipper Ashleigh Gardner (0), safely taken by Sneh Rana at slip.

Mooney attempted to counter-attack with a four off Nandini, but the boundaries dried up once spinners Minnu Mani (1/23) and Rana (0/3) were introduced.

The pressure mounted as Mani had Kanika Ahuja (6) stumped by Lee, bringing Wareham to the crease.

Wareham struck three boundaries and a six to inject momentum into the innings as Mooney continued to anchor from the other end.

However, just when the Giants appeared to be gaining control, Henry returned to dismiss Wareham and Bharti Fulmali in the same over.

The Giants recovered late in the innings as Mooney and Kashvee found the boundary in the closing overs as DC gave away 103 runs in the last 10 overs.