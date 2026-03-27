Delhi Capitals receive firm instructions on Prithvi Shaw after batter admits he's using IPL 2026 to make India comeback

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed KL Rahul to once again get the job done with the bulk of runs while also showing confidence in Prithvi Shaw's skills to prove a point in the upcoming season. Rahul is under pressure to make a mark and make a claim in India's T20I set-up after being left out for almost three to four years. He last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and has since been out of the scheme of things. Prithvi Shaw is back in Delhi Capitals after they signed him in the mini auction. (DC-X)

He has been under the scanner for his strike rate in the shortest format for a long time, but he did try to make some amends with it by playing a bit aggressively last season, where he scored 539 runs in 13 matches at an average of 53.90, with a strike rate of 149.72, which included a century and three fifties.

Pathan has backed Rahul as a consistent run-getter in the IPL, praising his ability to deliver match-winning starts regardless of strike rate.

"KL Rahul is the safest bank to score 500 runs every season. He will always score runs and is capable of giving good starts consistently. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in this league. It's just that we sometimes talk about his strike rate, but as long as you win the match, you don't need to focus much on that," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder has picked Prithvi Shaw to be Rahul's opening partner this season after his impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season with the new team Maharashtra.

"They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he didn't score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point." Pathan added.

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The out-of-favour Indian batter has already stated that he is giving his 200 per cent to prove himself in the IPL and make a comeback into the Indian team.

"Give Prithvi Shaw clarity" Pathan further weighed in on Delhi Capitals’ selection dilemma, urging the management to back Shaw with a clear role despite strong competition from in-form youngster Abhishek Porel.

"The hungry players who have gotten dropped are very excited, but along with that, they also put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform. This pressure always leads you towards failure. They have the option of Abhishek Porel, who has performed really well whenever he has gotten chances. He has contributed with quick 20s and 30s so far. But I think they should go with Prithvi Shaw and give him clarity about his role," he elaborated.