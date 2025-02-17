Explore
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi 25oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 6 overs is 55/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 17, 2025 8:02 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 6 overs, Jemimah Rodrigues at 30 runs and Meg Lanning at 16 runs
    Key Events
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 17 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    Delhi Capitals squad -
    Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2025 8:02 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 6 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues 30 (20)
    Meg Lanning 16 (15)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Joshitha V J 0/15 (1)

    Feb 17, 2025 8:02 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 5.5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: FOUR! Danni Wyatt-Hodge lets it through!

    Feb 17, 2025 8:01 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 51/1 after 5.4 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: SIX! 50 UP FOR DELHI! A bit too straight from Joshitha, on the pads, on a short of a length, JR gets hold of it nicely and parks it behind deep backward square leg for a six.

    Feb 17, 2025 7:57 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 40/1 after 5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues 16 (14)
    Meg Lanning 16 (15)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ekta Bisht 0/10 (1)

    Feb 17, 2025 7:56 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Ekta Bisht bowling . Delhi Capitals at 34/1 after 4.4 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: SIX! Shot of the day so far! Beautiful from Jemimah Rodrigues! She gives herself room, Ekta Bisht tosses it up on middle, Jemimah Rodrigues lofts it over extra cover and it goes all the way.

    Feb 17, 2025 7:53 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 26/1 after 4 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues 8 (10)
    Meg Lanning 15 (13)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Kim Garth 0/13 (2)

    Feb 17, 2025 7:52 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 25/1 after 3.5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: FOUR! JR getting into her groove now! First boundary for her! 10 runs already of the over. Goes very full and on off, Jemimah Rodrigues shows full face of the bat and drives it past diving Smriti Mandhana at mid off for four runs.

    Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    RCB
    2Points
    1Played
    1Won
    +0.869NRR
    Recent form
    W
    2
    India
    GG
    2Points
    2Played
    1Won
    +0.118NRR
    Recent form
    WL
    3
    India
    DC
    2Points
    1Played
    1Won
    +0.050NRR
    Recent form
    W
    4
    India
    MI
    0Points
    1Played
    0Won
    -0.050NRR
    Recent form
    L
    5
    India
    UPW
    0Points
    1Played
    0Won
    -0.850NRR
    Recent form
    L
    Feb 17, 2025 7:51 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/1 after 3.3 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: FOUR! Cheeky from Lanning! She loves to play with the field! Short of a length and outside off. Lanning goes back and steers it very late through short third man for a boundary. Very fine shot.

    WPL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets

    orange-capMost Runs

    See all
    Ash Gardner
    Ash GardnerGG
    131 Runs
    M2
    HS79*
    SR189.85

    purple-capMost Wickets

    See all
    Ash Gardner
    Ash GardnerGG
    4 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg18.00
    SR10.50
    Feb 17, 2025 7:49 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 15/1 after 3 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Meg Lanning 10 (10)
    Jemimah Rodrigues 2 (7)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Renuka Singh Thakur 1/13 (2)

    Feb 17, 2025 7:48 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 15/1 after 2.5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: FOUR! Beats the fielder! Width given outside off, this is on a length. Lanning hops and punches it through point who dives to her right but the ball evades past her for a boundary.

    Feb 17, 2025 7:45 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 10/1 after 2.3 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: FOUR! Threads it through! First boundary of the game! Renuka Singh Thakur gives a lot of width. Lanning opens the face of the bat and dabs it past short third man for four runs.

    Feb 17, 2025 7:42 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 5/1 after 2 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues 1 (6)
    Meg Lanning 2 (5)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Kim Garth 0/2 (1)

    Feb 17, 2025 7:37 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 3/1 after 1 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues 0 (4)
    Meg Lanning 1 (1)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Renuka Singh Thakur 1/3 (1)

    Feb 17, 2025 7:32 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and Delhi Capitals at 1/1 after 0.2 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: OUT! c Smriti Mandhana b Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Feb 17, 2025 7:04 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Scores: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Feb 17, 2025 6:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Details
    Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 6 overs is 55/1
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes