Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 6 overs is 55/1
- 33 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 55/1 after 6 overs
- 33 Mins agoJemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 5.5 overs
- 34 Mins agoJemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 51/1 after 5.4 overs
- 38 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 40/1 after 5 overs
- 39 Mins agoJemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Ekta Bisht bowling . Delhi Capitals at 34/1 after 4.4 overs
- 42 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 26/1 after 4 overs
- 43 Mins agoJemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 25/1 after 3.5 overs
- 44 Mins agoMeg Lanning smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/1 after 3.3 overs
- 46 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 15/1 after 3 overs
- 47 Mins agoMeg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 15/1 after 2.5 overs
- 50 Mins agoMeg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 10/1 after 2.3 overs
- 53 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 5/1 after 2 overs
- 58 Mins agoDelhi Capitals at 3/1 after 1 overs
- 3 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and Delhi Capitals at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
- 31 Mins ago Playing XI
- 3 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 17 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur...Read More
Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 30 (20)
Meg Lanning 16 (15)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Joshitha V J 0/15 (1)
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 55/1 after 5.5 overs
FOUR! Danni Wyatt-Hodge lets it through!
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Joshitha V J bowling . Delhi Capitals at 51/1 after 5.4 overs
SIX! 50 UP FOR DELHI! A bit too straight from Joshitha, on the pads, on a short of a length, JR gets hold of it nicely and parks it behind deep backward square leg for a six.
Delhi Capitals at 40/1 after 5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 16 (14)
Meg Lanning 16 (15)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ekta Bisht 0/10 (1)
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Ekta Bisht bowling . Delhi Capitals at 34/1 after 4.4 overs
SIX! Shot of the day so far! Beautiful from Jemimah Rodrigues! She gives herself room, Ekta Bisht tosses it up on middle, Jemimah Rodrigues lofts it over extra cover and it goes all the way.
Delhi Capitals at 26/1 after 4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 8 (10)
Meg Lanning 15 (13)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kim Garth 0/13 (2)
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 25/1 after 3.5 overs
FOUR! JR getting into her groove now! First boundary for her! 10 runs already of the over. Goes very full and on off, Jemimah Rodrigues shows full face of the bat and drives it past diving Smriti Mandhana at mid off for four runs.
Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/1 after 3.3 overs
FOUR! Cheeky from Lanning! She loves to play with the field! Short of a length and outside off. Lanning goes back and steers it very late through short third man for a boundary. Very fine shot.
Delhi Capitals at 15/1 after 3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 10 (10)
Jemimah Rodrigues 2 (7)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Renuka Singh Thakur 1/13 (2)
Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 15/1 after 2.5 overs
FOUR! Beats the fielder! Width given outside off, this is on a length. Lanning hops and punches it through point who dives to her right but the ball evades past her for a boundary.
Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh Thakur bowling . Delhi Capitals at 10/1 after 2.3 overs
FOUR! Threads it through! First boundary of the game! Renuka Singh Thakur gives a lot of width. Lanning opens the face of the bat and dabs it past short third man for four runs.
Delhi Capitals at 5/1 after 2 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 1 (6)
Meg Lanning 2 (5)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kim Garth 0/2 (1)
Delhi Capitals at 3/1 after 1 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues 0 (4)
Meg Lanning 1 (1)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Renuka Singh Thakur 1/3 (1)
It's a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and Delhi Capitals at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
OUT! c Smriti Mandhana b Renuka Singh Thakur.
Playing XI
Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Details
Match 4 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.