Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 9 overs is 57/2
- 33 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 57/2 after 9 overs
- 34 Mins agoTahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/2 after 8.3 overs
- 37 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 48/2 after 8 overs
- 41 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 45/2 after 7 overs
- 42 Mins agoTahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . UP Warriorz at 42/2 after 6.3 overs
- 44 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Kiran Navgire is out and UP Warriorz at 38/2 after 6.1 overs
- 49 Mins agoKiran Navgire smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 34/1 after 5.2 overs
- 50 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 30/1 after 5 overs
- 50 Mins agoDeepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 30/1 after 4.6 overs
- 52 Mins agoDeepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 26/1 after 4.4 overs
- 55 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 22/1 after 4 overs
- 56 Mins agoKiran Navgire smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . UP Warriorz at 22/1 after 3.4 overs
- 58 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 18/1 after 3 overs
- 5 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 17/0 after 2 overs
- 10 Mins agoVrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
- 1 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :
- K Navgire dropped on 7 by M Mani in 1.6 overs
- Referral 1 (2.2 ovs): DC against V Dinesh (Caught) Successful (DC: 2, UPW: 2)
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): UP Warriorz 38/1 in 6.0
- T Mcgrath dropped on 6 by M Mani in 7.3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 9 (17)
Tahlia McGrath 11 (10)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/16 (2)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Tahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/2 after 8.3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Effort in vain! Short in length and outside off, McGrath slashes it to deep point. Kapp runs to her left and gets low to stop but gets in touch with the cushion in process.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 48/2 after 8 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Tahlia McGrath 6 (6)
Deepti Sharma 7 (15)
Delhi Capitals
Jess Jonassen 0/3 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 45/2 after 7 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 5 (12)
Tahlia McGrath 5 (3)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 1/7 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Tahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . UP Warriorz at 42/2 after 6.3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! This down the leg side boundaries will hurt Delhi later. Bowls it down leg again, McGrath just clips it to the fine leg fence.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kiran Navgire is out and UP Warriorz at 38/2 after 6.1 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: OUT! c Niki Prasad b Arundhati Reddy.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Kiran Navgire smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 34/1 after 5.2 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! She could be a dangerous customer. Touch fuller and around off, Navgire makes room and thumps it over mid off for a boundary.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 30/1 after 5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 4 (10)
Kiran Navgire 11 (13)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 1/15 (3)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Deepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 30/1 after 4.6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Not so good from Kapp! She again bowls it on the pads. Sharma just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Deepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 26/1 after 4.4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! On a length and down the leg side. Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It rolls past the diving keeper and to fine leg for four.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 22/1 after 4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Kiran Navgire 11 (13)
Deepti Sharma 0 (4)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 0/11 (2)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Kiran Navgire smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . UP Warriorz at 22/1 after 3.4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Navgire won't shy away from swinging her bat! Drops it short and on middle, Navgire looks to pull but top edges it to fine leg for a boundary.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 18/1 after 3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma 0 (4)
Kiran Navgire 7 (7)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 1/11 (2)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 17/0 after 2 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Kiran Navgire 7 (7)
Vrinda Dinesh 4 (5)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 0/7 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 5/0 after 0.4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! These two are so good at playing the pull shot! This is not that short, it is on middle, Vrinda Dinesh gets into the position quickly and pulls it through square leg for four runs.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry (WK), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Delhi (Playing XI) - Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (WK), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Details
Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.