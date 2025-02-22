Explore
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi 20oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 9 overs is 57/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 22, 2025 8:10 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 57/2 after 9 overs, Deepti Sharma at 9 runs and Tahlia McGrath at 11 runs
    Key Events
    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score :

    UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :

    • K Navgire dropped on 7 by M Mani in 1.6 overs
    • Referral 1 (2.2 ovs): DC against V Dinesh (Caught) Successful (DC: 2, UPW: 2)
    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): UP Warriorz 38/1 in 6.0
    • T Mcgrath dropped on 6 by M Mani in 7.3 overs
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Feb 22, 2025 8:10 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 57/2 after 9 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Deepti Sharma 9 (17)
      Tahlia McGrath 11 (10)
      Delhi Capitals
      Annabel Sutherland 0/16 (2)

      Feb 22, 2025 8:09 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Tahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/2 after 8.3 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Effort in vain! Short in length and outside off, McGrath slashes it to deep point. Kapp runs to her left and gets low to stop but gets in touch with the cushion in process.

      Feb 22, 2025 8:06 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 48/2 after 8 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Tahlia McGrath 6 (6)
      Deepti Sharma 7 (15)
      Delhi Capitals
      Jess Jonassen 0/3 (1)

      Feb 22, 2025 8:02 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 45/2 after 7 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Deepti Sharma 5 (12)
      Tahlia McGrath 5 (3)
      Delhi Capitals
      Arundhati Reddy 1/7 (1)

      Feb 22, 2025 8:01 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Tahlia McGrath smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . UP Warriorz at 42/2 after 6.3 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! This down the leg side boundaries will hurt Delhi later. Bowls it down leg again, McGrath just clips it to the fine leg fence.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:59 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kiran Navgire is out and UP Warriorz at 38/2 after 6.1 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: OUT! c Niki Prasad b Arundhati Reddy.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:54 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Kiran Navgire smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . UP Warriorz at 34/1 after 5.2 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! She could be a dangerous customer. Touch fuller and around off, Navgire makes room and thumps it over mid off for a boundary.

      Points Table

      See all
      1
      India
      RCB
      4Points
      3Played
      2Won
      +0.835NRR
      Recent form
      LWW
      2
      India
      MI
      4Points
      3Played
      2Won
      +0.610NRR
      Recent form
      WWL
      3
      India
      DC
      4Points
      3Played
      2Won
      -0.544NRR
      Recent form
      WLW
      4
      India
      GG
      2Points
      3Played
      1Won
      -0.525NRR
      Recent form
      LWL
      5
      India
      UPW
      0Points
      2Played
      0Won
      -0.495NRR
      Recent form
      LL
      Feb 22, 2025 7:53 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 30/1 after 5 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Deepti Sharma 4 (10)
      Kiran Navgire 11 (13)
      Delhi Capitals
      Marizanne Kapp 1/15 (3)

      WPL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets

      orange-capMost Runs

      See all
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt
      Natalie Sciver-BruntMI
      179 Runs
      M3
      HS80*
      SR150.42

      purple-capMost Wickets

      See all
      Georgia Wareham
      Georgia WarehamRCB
      7 Wickets
      Inn3
      Avg13.71
      SR9.42
      Feb 22, 2025 7:53 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Deepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 30/1 after 4.6 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Not so good from Kapp! She again bowls it on the pads. Sharma just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:51 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Deepti Sharma smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 26/1 after 4.4 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! On a length and down the leg side. Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It rolls past the diving keeper and to fine leg for four.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:48 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 22/1 after 4 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Kiran Navgire 11 (13)
      Deepti Sharma 0 (4)
      Delhi Capitals
      Shikha Pandey 0/11 (2)

      Feb 22, 2025 7:47 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Kiran Navgire smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . UP Warriorz at 22/1 after 3.4 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Navgire won't shy away from swinging her bat! Drops it short and on middle, Navgire looks to pull but top edges it to fine leg for a boundary.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:45 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 18/1 after 3 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Deepti Sharma 0 (4)
      Kiran Navgire 7 (7)
      Delhi Capitals
      Marizanne Kapp 1/11 (2)

      Feb 22, 2025 7:38 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 17/0 after 2 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Kiran Navgire 7 (7)
      Vrinda Dinesh 4 (5)
      Delhi Capitals
      Shikha Pandey 0/7 (1)

      Feb 22, 2025 7:33 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . UP Warriorz at 5/0 after 0.4 overs

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! These two are so good at playing the pull shot! This is not that short, it is on middle, Vrinda Dinesh gets into the position quickly and pulls it through square leg for four runs.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:03 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry (WK), Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor.

      Feb 22, 2025 7:03 PM IST

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Delhi (Playing XI) - Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (WK), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad.

      Feb 22, 2025 6:42 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025

      Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Details
      Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
      News cricket Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 9 overs is 57/2
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2025 HindustanTimes