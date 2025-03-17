Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Delhi Capitals will miss Rishabh Pant. We want to win trophy…’: Young DC star's big admission, shares team mentality

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Porel, who played under Pant's captaincy last season, said he learnt a lot from the Indian star and admitted that the franchise will miss him.

Young Delhi Capitals star Abishek Porel made an honest admission that the franchise will miss their former skipper Rishabh Pant in the upcoming season of IPL. Pant, who started his journey in IPL with DC and then also captained them in the past, was released from the team ahead of the mega auction. The wicketkeeper batter was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking INR 27 crore and also named their captain. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals named Axar Patel, who they retained, as their new captain.

Rishabh Pant will play for LSG this season.(AFP)
Rishabh Pant will play for LSG this season.(AFP)

Porel, who played under Pant's captaincy last season, said he learnt a lot from the Indian star and admitted that the franchise will miss him.

"I remember everything that Rishabh Pant has taught me. He is a match-winner. We will miss him. Cricket is a battle, we have to win," Porel told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, Patel will be riding high on confidence after getting elevated to captaincy spot as he has been in good form with both bat and ball. He also played a crucial role in India's incredible Champions Trophy's title-winning campaign.

Porel, who scored 327 runs last season, also hailed Axar's leadership sills as he likened it to Pant's captaincy.

"Bapu (Axar) is dangerous for the opposition. The last 2 years, I have great memories and bonds with Axar. Rishabh and Axar's captaincy is similar. They are very funny," he added.

"Delhi Capitals want to win the trophy. That is the mentality that the team has. We have a good team in IPL 2025. We want to play the final and win the trophy," he said.

‘I want to perform for the team’: Porel

Porel is expected to fill Pant's big shoes as Delhi's wicketkeeper batter this season, but he is unsure which position he will bat.

"Team management has not specifically told me about the role. I am ready to bat as an opener or at No. 3. Will play according to the team's demand," he added.

The 22-year-old doesn't care much about milestones much and said for him a positive result for team is important than scoring a century.

"I want to perform for the team. If I hit a hundred but the team loses, I will not be happy. If the team demands 20 off 10, I will do it. Team winning the match is most important for me," concluded Porel.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On