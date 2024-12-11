Explore
    Delhi vs T.B.C. Live Score: Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 11, 2024 3:29 PM IST
    Delhi vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM
    Match will start on 11 Dec 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    Delhi squad -
    Aryan Rana, Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Mayank Gusain, Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Kaushik, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Digvesh Rathi, Himanshu Chauhan, Ishant Sharma, Prince Choudhary, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Suyash Sharma
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 11, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

    Delhi vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Delhi and T.B.C. to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

