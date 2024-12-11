Delhi vs T.B.C. Live Score: Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
Delhi vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 11 Dec 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Delhi squad -
Aryan Rana, Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Mayank Gusain, Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Kaushik, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Digvesh Rathi, Himanshu Chauhan, Ishant Sharma, Prince Choudhary, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Suyash Sharma
T.B.C. squad -
Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024
Delhi vs T.B.C. Match Details
Quarter Final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Delhi and T.B.C. to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.