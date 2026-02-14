Delhi-Colombo flight tickets soar to INR 1.8 lakh; hotel room rates hit $150 as India-Pakistan mania engulfs Sri Lanka

By their very nature, Sri Lankans are a happy people. Even at the height of the Civil War which ravaged the tear-drop island for decades, the average person on the street found reasons to flash a million-dollar smile. The Sri Lankans are a very proud bunch too – proud of their rich culture and heritage, but also of their street, their city, their province, their country. You will hardly see litter lying around, and even in heavy traffic, you will hardly hear a honk in anger. Drivers will wait patiently to let pedestrians cross the road and even though language can be a massive barrier, they go out of their way to assist strangers and newcomers to their nation. Colombo is gearing up for February 15 as India and Pakistan are readied for a blockbuster clash. (AP and PTI)

Sri Lanka thrive on their massive natural resources, with export of tea, coffee and spices headlining their economy, but the one biggest contributory factor to the exchequer is tourism. The hospitality industry had taken a huge hit as the Civil War hurtled to a climax, but Sri Lanka is now a preferred tourist destination again, with its breathtaking beauty and the numerous spots of historical attraction drawing people back by their thousands.

It was no surprise, then, that Sri Lanka as a whole and Colombo in particular braced for one big party on February 15 when India and Pakistan were pencilled in to lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium. Political compulsions have precluded the possibility of these two neighbours playing against each other in their own respective backyards; Dubai and Colombo have emerged as viable alternatives for obvious reasons, and once the International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the buzz in this part of the world was unmistakable.

Such is the urge to consume this product that cricket-crazy fans willing to loosen their purse strings think little of travelling half the world for three and a half hours of entertainment and sport packaged beautifully. Four and a half years back in Australia, Indian supporters came from as far away as Rio de Janeiro to partake of the big-ticket showdown at the iconic MCG, while a year and a half back, New York was swamped by hundreds from India who used the World Cup as an opportunity to take a bite off the Big Apple.

Colombo, of course, isn’t as far away for the lay Indian as Melbourne or New York, so there was a clamour for match tickets, as well as for air tickets and accommodation. For the locals, business is business and they saw an opportunity to make a good livelihood, if not a killing. There were even suggestions in some quarters that, given the unlikelihood of India and Pakistan kissing and making up any time soon, a stadium with a bigger capacity than Premadasa (35,000) needed to be considered.