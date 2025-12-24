Devdutt Padikkal flips the Ishan Kishan script as Karnataka tear down national record in high-scoring VHT thriller

The Vijay Hazare Trophy began on Wednesday, and fans got to see the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action. Day 1 of the tournament saw players breaking many records. Ishan Kishan hogged the spotlight during Jharkhand's match against Karnataka. Karnataka opted to bowl after winning the toss, and Kishan smacked 125 runs off 39 balls, packed with 14 sixes. The knock saw his side post 412/9 in 50 overs. Chasing the target, Karnataka reached 413/5 in 47.3 overs, and Devdutt Padikkal clobbered 147 off 118 balls. Devdutt Padikkal and Ishan Kishan were in dominant form on Wednesday.(X)

It became a national record with only one other team successfully chasing 400 in the second innings, when South Africa chased down 435 vs Australia in 2006.

Leaving South Africa and Karnataka, no other team has chased down over 400 runs successfully in the second innings of a List A match. Some teams have managed to chase over 350, but only seven have chased over 380.

Meanwhile, Bihar broke the record for the highest team total in men's List A history during their match against Arunachal Pradesh. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fiery 84-ball 190-run knock saw Bihar post 574/6 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, even Ayush Anand Loharuka (116) and Sakibul gani (128*) got tons for Bihar. The innings saw three centurions in total, along with 49 fours and 38 sixes. Bihar broke Tamil Nadu's record from 2022, when they posted 506/2.

During his knock, Suryavashi took 59 balls to reach his 150, setting the fastest recorded 150 in men's List A cricket, surpassing AB de Villiers' record of 64 balls against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup. Bihar's 38 sixes in their innings is by far the most in a men's List A innings. They broke Canada's record of 28 maximums vs Malaysia in 2019.

Bihar also became the first team to have three centurions in an innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, Bihar's win margin (397 runs) vs Arunachal is the second-highest for any team in men's List A cricket, behind Tamil Nadu's 435-run win vs Arunachal in 2022-23.