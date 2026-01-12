Edit Profile
    Devdutt Padikkal in a league of his own, scripts history in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semis

    Devdutt Padikkal became the first batter to score 700-plus runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season twice, having first achieved it in 2020–21.

    Updated on: Jan 12, 2026 8:05 PM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Devdutt Padikkal’s purple patch with the bat rolled on as he delivered another standout performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. The left-hander played a classy half-century against Mumbai, a knock that not only steadied his side but also pushed him past the 700-run mark for the season. With that effort, Padikkal etched his name into the record books by becoming the first batter to cross 700 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition on two separate occasions, having previously achieved the feat in the 2020–21 season.

    Devdutt Padikkal has now become first batter score 700-plus runs in multiple seasons of Vijay Hazare Trophy. (X Image)
    Devdutt Padikkal has now become first batter score 700-plus runs in multiple seasons of Vijay Hazare Trophy. (X Image)

    The milestone further underlines Padikkal’s consistency in the tournament. Only a handful of batters—Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Narayan Jagadeesan and Karun Nair—have managed to score more than 700 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Padikkal, however, stands alone in doing it twice, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most reliable performers in India’s domestic one-day circuit.

    Padikkal, the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season, played a match-winning innings to guide his team past Mumbai in the quarterfinal. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 81 off 95 balls, hitting 11 fours in a composed display under pressure. Coming into the game needing 60 runs to reach the 700-run milestone for the 2025-26 season, Padikkal delivered when it mattered most. His innings at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru ensured his team crossed the finish line comfortably, underlining why he has been the standout performer of the tournament.

    Karnataka outclass Mumbai to reach semis

    Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals, Karnataka were well on course at 187 for 1 in 33 overs while chasing a modest 255 when rain brought play to a halt. With the VJD par score at 132, Karnataka, 55 runs ahead, were declared winners.

    Earlier, Mumbai had posted 254 for 8 after Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal chose to bowl at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. Shams Mulani was the lone standout for Mumbai, scoring a brilliant 86 to stabilise the innings following a top-order collapse.

    In response, Padikkal (81 not out; 95 balls, 11 fours) and Nair (74 not out; 80 balls, 11 fours) guided Karnataka to an easy position. Padikkal now has 715 runs from eight innings this season, including four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 102.14.

