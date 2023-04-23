'Dhoni came, threw his bat so badly the handle broke': Harbhajan's shocking 'furious MSD' revelation

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the game. In addition to his stunning trophy cabinet that includes all major ICC trophies as well as four Indian Premier League titles, Dhoni is also known for his calm and composed presence on the field. Nicknamed ‘Captain Cool’, Dhoni is not inclined towards showing emotions – regardless of wins and losses – but there were times when even Dhoni lost his temper during the games, and even in practice sessions.

MS Dhoni(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played under Dhoni for both India and CSK, has made a big revelation about the time when the legendary former India cricketer grew so angry he threw his bat in frustration. During a commentary stint on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked by a fan to mention an incident where Dhoni got angry in the dressing room.

While the former off-spinner first mentioned the game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 when an enraged Dhoni walked towards the field to protest against a no-ball not being called, Harbhajan also revealed a training session incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were playing in Jharkhand. We were playing some game in a warm-up session. We had formed our own teams and Dhoni's team was lagging behind. He came at the last and he threw his bat so badly the handle broke,” Harbhajan told Sanjay Manjrekar.

Harbhajan Singh was the part of the Chennai Super Kings' title-winning squad in the 2018 edition, when the side defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

CSK, meanwhile, are currently third in the table with four wins in six matches. The side will be aiming at a hat-trick of wins when it takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON