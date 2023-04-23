Watch: Kohli's shock golden-duck dismissal vs RR as Trent Boult recreates 2019 WC magic to silence Chinnaswamy crowd

Virat Kohli continued to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore with the franchise still uncertain over regular skipper Faf du Plessis returning to full fitness. After leading in the match against Punjab Kings earlier this week for the first time since relinquishing the role in 2021, Kohli was asked to lead against Rajasthan Royals as well, where RCB donned their green jersey for the IPL 2023 tie at home. However, it was a shocking start to Chinnaswamy as captain as Trent Boult recreated his 2019 World Cup magic to dismiss Kohli for a golden duck. (RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023) Trent Boult dismiss Virat Kohli for a golden duck

It happened in the very first over of the match after RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in Bengaluru. Boult dished out his trademark inswinger, pitched fuller in length on middle. Kohli looked to play around the flick shot, but missed the ball struck plumb on his pad in line with the middle and leg. Boult appealed and umpire Michael Gough had no coubts about it in raising his finger. Kohli did not look at Faf du Plessis for a review as he walked off the pitch with his head down in sheer disappointment.

The dismissal looked similar to that hoe Boult had dismissed Kohli in the 2019 World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Fuller in length and on middle stump from Boult with Kohli attempting the exact same shot. The only difference was that in the delivery four years back, the ball did not nip back.

Watch the video here…

This was Kohli's 10th dismissal for a duck in IPL, of which seven were for golden duck. Also, six times Kohli has now being dismissed for a duck as captain six times, which is the joint fourth-most in IPL history. This was also for the second straight time Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck while donning the green jersey for RCB.

This was also Boult's 100th IPL wicket of which 46 came in the powerplay and 21 in the very first over.

