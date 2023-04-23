RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel's cameo in vain as RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs
RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (189/9) beat Rajasthan Royals (182/6) by 7 runs in Bengaluru
IPL 2023 RCB vs RR Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) carried forward the winning momentum as they edged Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in the IPL 2023 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Requring 190 to win, Rajasthan lost their star opener Jos Buttler for 0 but a solid hand by Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their innings back on track. The pair added 98 runs for the second wicket, before Padikkal fell for 52(34) against David Willey. Yashasvi 47(37) and Sanju Samson 22(15) were also removed shortly. Shimron Hetmyer failed to find the big hits and was run-out for 3(9), however, a late cameo by Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in hunt. With 20 required in the final over, Jurely only got to face the final delivery, when the match was already out of RR's hand as they managed to add 182/6 in 20 overs. Earlier, Rajasthan bowlers produced a tremendous fightback after being ripped apart by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Both the batters smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB piled a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs. The pair joined the proceedings after Trent Boult jolted the home side and reduced them to 12/2 in 2.1 overs. Unfazed with the early blows, which included the prized wicket of Virat Kohli 0(1), Maxwell and Du Plessis didn't waste time and added 127(67) runs for the third wicket. Yashasvi brought an end to Du Plessis' 62(39) knock with a direct hit. R Ashwin removed Maxwell for 77(44). Catch the Highlights of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals:
Apr 23, 2023 07:30 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB win by 7 runs
Harshal Patel comes to bowl the final over and Ashwin gets an outside edge, which flies over the wicketkeeper's head and rolls for a boundary.
The batter then completes a double in the next ball, before Ashwin gets another boundary. However, Harshal removes Ashwin in the next ball as he goes for a big hit but ends up getting caught by Prabhudessai for 12(6).
Impact substitute Abdul Basith is introduced but he only manages a single in the first ball.
RR manage 182/6 in the end as RCB win the match by 7 runs. Dhruv Jurel returns unbeaten on 34(16).
Apr 23, 2023 07:24 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: 20 needed of the final over
Mohammed Siraj comes to bowl the penultimate over and does a decent job until the fourth delivery as five runs come off it. Jurel then hits the fifth ball for a six towards the backward square leg region.
The final ball results in a double as Siraj makes a mess of an easy run-out opportunity.
13 runs come in the over as RR move to 170/5 in 19 overs. 20 needed of the final over.
Apr 23, 2023 07:17 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Run-out
Dhruv Jurel welcomes David Willey with a SIX, who then bowls a dot but an excellent review results in an extra.
Jurel then passes the strike to Hetmyer, who does the same in the next ball.
There is also a run-out in the over as the batter try to sneak in a quick single, after Hetmyer pushes the ball towards the on-side, which goes straight to Prabhudessai and the fielder knocks the stumps with a direct-hit. That'll be the end of Hetmyer, who returns for 3(9).
Ashwin has joined the run chase. RR: 157/5 (18 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 07:09 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Expensive over by Siraj
An expensive over by Siraj as he bowls three wides, out of which one also results in a single.
Dhruv Jurel also hits the pacer for a couple of boundaries as 16 runs come in his over. RR: 145/4 (17 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:58 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Samson departs
Harshal Patel comes to bowl the 16th over and is welcomed with a boundary by Sanju Samson. However, the bowler responds strongly and removes Samson in the next ball. Bowls it at length, which takes an outside edge and is caught by Shahbaz Ahmed at short thirdman. The RR skipper Sanju Samson falls for 22(15).
Dhruv Jurel joins Hetmyer in the run chase. RR: 128/4 (15.4 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:51 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Samson hits a 4 and 6
Sanju Samson hits Wanindu Hasaranga for a boundary and a six as 13 runs come off his over. RR: 121/3 (15 overs) | Hasaranga: 4-0-32-0
Apr 23, 2023 06:45 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT
The boundaries are drying up and Harshal Patel is back into the attack. The pressure results in Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, who is caught at long-on by Virat Kohli. He falls for 47(37). RR: 108/3 (14 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:35 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Padikkal departs
David Willey is reintroduced in the attack and he delivers straightaway as Padikkal goes for the big hit but finds Virat Kohli at long-on, who doesn't drop such easy catches. He falls for 52(34).
Three runs and a wicket come in the over. RR: 100/2 (12 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:29 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Padikkal slams 50
Devdutt Padikkal completes his 50 in 30 deliveries, a much-needed one for both him and his side.
Meanwhile, five singles come off Hasaranga's over as RR move to 97/1 in 11 overs. They now need 93 runs in 54 balls.
Apr 23, 2023 06:27 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Devdutt Padikkal hits Vijaykumar Vyshak for consecutive boundaries. 11 runs come off his over. RR 92-1 (10 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:21 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Need 109 runs in 66 balls
Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack and starts with a 10-run over. Just one boundary by Padikkal, which could have also been caught by Shahbaz Ahmed in the deep. However, the ball lands just wide off the fielder. RR: 81/1 (9 overs) | need 109 runs in 66 balls
Apr 23, 2023 06:15 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Partnership building
Harshal Patel comes into attack straight after the powerplay and Padikkal welcomes him with a SIX. 10 runs come off his over.
Glenn Maxwell also continues from his end and he too is hit for a six by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who then closes the over with a four. RR: 71/1 (8 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:08 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Glenn Maxwell comes to bowl the final powerplay over and he is welcomed with a boundary by Devdutt Padikkal.
Yashasvi Jaiswal then hits the spinner for a six as 11 runs come off his over. RR: 47/1 (6 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:06 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Padikkal joins the party
Devdutt Padikkal hits Vijaykumar Vyshak for three boundaries as 13 runs come off the over. RR: 36/1 (5 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 06:00 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan rebuild
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits David Willey for another four as seven runs come off his over. RR: 23/1 (4 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 05:55 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps going
Yashasvi Jaiswal connects Mohammed Siraj for consecutive fours as 10 runs come off his second over. RR move to 16/1 after 3 overs.
Apr 23, 2023 05:51 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good over by David Willey
David Willey will share the new ball with Siraj and starts with a dot, before Yashasvi Jaiswal gets an outside edge, which races for a four behind the wickets.
Just five runs come off the over as RR 6-1 in 2 overs.
Apr 23, 2023 05:44 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Buttler departs
Mohammed Siraj knocks off the middle-stump as Jos Buttler returns for 0(2). A length delivery, angling inside and the ball goes through the gap between his bat and pads.
Devdutt Padikkal joins the run chase. RR: 1/1 (0.4 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 05:41 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler arrive in the middle to kick-off the 190-run chase. Mohammed Siraj leads the attack for RCB.
Apr 23, 2023 05:26 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore post 189/9
Sandeep Sharma comes to bowl the final over and he is welcomed with a boundary by Dinesh Karthik.
The pacer then removes Karthik and Vijaykumar Vyshak in consecutive deliveries, with Karthik falling for 16(13).
David Willey then hits the pacer for a four. 10 runs come off his over as RCB post 189/9 in 20 overs.
Apr 23, 2023 05:17 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: One over to go
Yuzvendra Chahal also completes his quota and concedes just 9 runs in the penultimate over. RCB: 179/6 (19 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 05:14 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Holder completes his quota
Holder comes to bowl his final over and does a decent job as a boundary and two singles come off it. There was a LBW appeal against Dinesh Karthik as well in the over, for which RR also took a review, but TV replay confirms the ball was drifting down the leg stump. RCB: 170/6 (18 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 05:07 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Two wickets in one over
Yuzvendra Chahal is reintroduced in the attack and he gets rid of Mahipal Lomror for 8(6). The batter goes for the big hit but doesn't get the desired timing and the ball goes up in the air before settling in Devdutt Padikkal's hands at long-off.
Another one bites the dust in the same over as a mix-up between Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai ends up costing RCB Prabhudessai's wicket. He falls for 0(2). RCB: 164/6 (17 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:54 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin joins the party
Ashwin joins the party as Maxwell attempts a switch hit but hits it straight to Jason Holder, who grabs a simple catch. He departs for 77(44).
The spinner was hit for a boundary earlier in the over by Mahipal Lomror. RCB: 156/4 (15 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:46 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Moment of brilliance
A moment of brilliance by Yashasvi Jaiswal as he knocks the stump with a direct-hit to break the 127-run stand between Du Plessis and Maxwell. Du Plessis falls for 62(39). RCB: 145/3 (13.4 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:42 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good over by Ashwin
A good over by Ashwin as just seven runs come off it. RCB: 135/2 (13 overs) | Maxwell: 65(36) and Du Plessis 58(37)
Apr 23, 2023 04:36 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Expensive finish by Boult
Trent Boult comes to bowl his final over and it ends up being a very expensive one. He concedes 17 runs, which includes three boundaries, out of which one came in a wide ball.
The pair of Maxwell and Du Plessis have also bring up the 100-run partnership, while Du Plessis also reaches his 50. He completes the milestone in 31 balls. RCB: 128/2 (12 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:26 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Maxwell hits Ashwin for a SIX
R Ashwin comes to bowl the 11th over and he bowls a dot against Maxwell, who then hits the next delivery for a maximum.
10 runs come off the over. RCB: 111/2 (11 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:21 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Maxwell blasts 27-ball 50
After bowling a tight first over, Jason Holder is hit for a boundary by Faf du Plessis, who then passes the strike to Maxwell. The Aussie then smokes a full delivery over his head for a monstrous six, which also gets him to his 50. He reaches the milestone in 27 balls. RCB: 97/2 (9.5 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:18 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good couple of overs for RR
Yuzvendra Chahal comes to bowl his second over and does a decent job. He concedes seven runs in it as RCB fail to get a single boundary in the last two overs. RCB: 85/2 (9 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:13 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Holder
Jason Holder comes into the attack and starts with a six-run over. RCB: 78/2 (8 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:06 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Maxwell continues the show
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack and Glenn Maxwell hits him for a SIX. Goes down on his knees and reverse-sweeps over deep backward point.
10 runs come off the over as RCB reach 72/2 (7 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 04:00 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Maxwell hits Ashwin for a four and a six as 12 runs come off the final powerplay over. Meanwhile, the pair of Maxwell and Du Plessis also bring up the 50-run stand in 23 balls. RCB: 62/2 (6 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 03:55 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Maxwell hits a couple of 4s
Glenn Maxwell hits Trent Boult for a couple of boundaries as RCB move to 50/2 in five overs.
Apr 23, 2023 03:50 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis takes the charge
Faf du Plessis continues his charge against Sandeep Sharma and hits the pacer for consecutive sixes. Both the shots come off a straight bat. He then finishes the over with a boundary as 16 runs come off the boundary. RCB: 38/2 (4 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 03:45 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT
RCB's experiment to promote Shahbaz Ahmed at number 3 fails as Boult picks his second wicket. Bangs it slightly short and the batter plays it straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at short mid-wicket. He departs for 2(4).
Glenn Maxwell joins the proceedings and hits the Kiwi for a couple of boundaries. RCB: 22/2 (3 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 03:43 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis hits two 4s
Sandeep Sharma shares the new ball with Boult and Faf du Plessis welcomes him with a boundary. He hits him for another one as 10 runs come off his over. RCB: 12/1 (2 overs)
Apr 23, 2023 03:38 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Boult
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat and after playing a dot Boult almost had the all-rounder too. He pitches it full and Shahbaz fails to control his shot and the ball goes up in the air and lands right in front of Buttler, who collects it on the bounce inside the 30-yard-circle.
Just two singles come off the first over. RCB: 2/1 (1 over)
Apr 23, 2023 03:33 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli falls for 0
Trent Boult strikes in the first ball as Virat Kohli returns for a golden duck. Pitches it slightly full, slight movement as Kohli tries to flick it on the leg side. However, he doesn't make any connection as the ball hits the pads and up goes the umpires finger. Kohli doesn't even consider reviewing it. RCB: 0/0 (0.1 over)
Apr 23, 2023 03:29 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis walk out in the middle to kick-off the proceedings.
Trent Boult will lead the attack for Rajasthan Royals.
Apr 23, 2023 03:27 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutes
Rajasthan Royals: Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.
Apr 23, 2023 03:09 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Apr 23, 2023 03:02 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan opt to bowl
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bowl.
Apr 23, 2023 02:58 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli to lead RCB
Virat Kohli will be leading the team again as he's walking around in the green kit, while Faf continues with his warm-up routines.
Apr 23, 2023 02:54 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB to don green jersey
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don green colour jerseys when they lock horns with Rajasthan. This is an initiative by RCB, which reflects their commitment towards a greener and healthier environment.
Apr 23, 2023 02:41 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Buttler holds key
RCB has been one of Jos Buttler's favourite opponent as he has smashed 412 runs at a strike rate of 153.16 from 14 matches.
Apr 23, 2023 02:25 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Individual battles
Going by the recent form the battle between Jos Buttler and Mohammed Siraj will be an interesting one to watchout for. Buttler has so far scored 41 runs off 29 balls against the fast bowler, who is yet to dismiss him. However, the form Siraj is in, the pacer might make early inroads, which will definitely put the pressure on RR in the PowerPlay.
Apr 23, 2023 01:58 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-Head
Both RCB and RR have met 27 times previously, out of which RCB have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. RR, on the other hand, have won 12 times, while two have produced no result.
Rajasthan, however, have the edge at Chinnaswamy, where they have secured 4 wins, while RCB have managed 2 in 8 games.
Apr 23, 2023 01:43 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Eyes on Siraj
The focus will also be on Mohammed Siraj, who played a key role in RCB's win against Punjab Kings in their previous encounter. The seamer scalped four wickets and conceded 21 runs in his quota and has accounted for 12 wickets in the season.
Siraj has found good support for Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel, who have picked up eight wickets apiece from four and six games, respectively.
Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, who looked impressive in his three outings so far, will spearhead the spin attack.
Apr 23, 2023 01:28 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB's weak point
Glenn Maxwell too has shown how valuable he can prove to be in the middle-overs.
However, one area where RCB look a bit fragile is their middle-order with Dinesh Karthik being the main man. They also have batting options in Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai but cannot be relied entirely.
Apr 23, 2023 01:18 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli-Du Plessis destructive pair
If we shift our focus to Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, they too boast of a dangerous opening pair with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli leading the charge. Both of them are in rich form and have handed RCB terrific starts.
If we look at the previous encounters, the duo have also stitched two century stands (148-run partnership against Mumbai Indians, 137 against Punjab Kings), besides adding 44 and 42 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, respectively.
If we look at their individual performances Du Plessis and Kohli have smashed four half-centuries each. However, Kohli would look to improve his strike-rate.
Apr 23, 2023 01:07 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's bowling unit
If we look at Rajasthan Royals bowling department they have Trent Boult in their ranks, who will be spearheading their attack with the new ball.
Joining him will be Sandeep Sharma, who too has been a good adittion, after joining the Royals camp as replacement for Prasidh Krishna.
If we look at Rajasthan's spinners, the team has R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks. Both the spinners can provide breakthroughs in the middle overs, also Chahal will look to make an impression as he returns at his former home, where he gained immense popularity.
Apr 23, 2023 12:47 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's biggest flop
The biggest flop for Rajasthan Royals has been Riyan Parag, who has managed just 54 in five innings.
To make matters worse Devdutt Padikkal also has failed to live up to the expectations and has managed 113 from the same number of innings.
Apr 23, 2023 12:39 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's batting strength
Rajasthan will be happy with the show Yashasvi and Buttler have put so far, making the duo as one of the most potent opening pair of the season.
Skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer too have been among the runs and the team will bank on them to do the job for them in Bengaluru.
Apr 23, 2023 12:25 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: What Rajasthan need to fix
A lot will depend on Rajasthan Royals' middle-order if they look to upset Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home. Despite being in a strong position, Rajasthan failed to capitalise on the momentum and endured a 10-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous encounter.
The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler had added 87 runs for the first wicket but blows at regular intervals didn't help their case as they could only manage 144/6 in response to LSG's 154/7.
Apr 23, 2023 12:11 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Points table
If we look at the points table, Rajasthan Royals currently hold the number one spot with eight points after four wins and two losses.
RCB are placed sixth with three victories and as many defeats.
Apr 23, 2023 12:05 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI
It'll be interesting to see if RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis has regained 100 percent fitness. Even if he hasn't, given the form he is in, he'll surely walkout to bat.
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj
Complete squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.
Apr 23, 2023 11:45 AM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals probable XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ahwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder/Adam Zampa
Complete squad: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.
Apr 23, 2023 11:31 AM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, which will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 3:30 pm in the evening and the toss will take place at 3:00. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.