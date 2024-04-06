‘Dhoni didn’t do it when he was playing. It's a blanket no': Adam Gilchrist on CSK legend's stance for the press

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist said MS Dhoni never does any media interaction. It's sort of a blanket no for the former India captain which almost makes him "the holy grail". Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni(ANI)

Ever since MS Dhoni decided to hand over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad - the announcement was made on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - the legendary cricketer has not had media or public interactions. The mandatory pre and post-match interactions are now handled by new captain Ruturaj. The post-match press conference is the duty of the CSK support staff led by head coach Stephen Fleming.

And in the four matches that CSK have played, Dhoni hasn't delivered any match-winning performances. So the Player of the Match interview with the broadcasters is also out of the question.

Gilchrist said Dhoni has always been like that. He was a very private person even during his days as an Indian cricketer.

"Well, but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no," Gilchrist said in Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Dhoni, however, did come close to snatching away the Player of the Match award against the Delhi Capitals by scoring 37 off just 16 balls in a 192-run chase. But it wasn't to be. There was too much work to be done.

"And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back," Gilchrist added.

Chennai Super Kings fluffed their lines during their batting innings and then were struck by a tornado named Abhishek Sharma whose 37 off 12 balls put Sunrisers Hyderabad on course of their comfortable six-wicket victory against the defending champions on Friday.

The SRH bowlers were very disciplined while restricting CSK to 165 for 5 in 20 overs with only 37 being scored off last five overs.

If 37 of the last five was a poor effort from CSK, young southpaw Abhishek, who is having a great tournament, also scored 37 but off only 12 deliveries with four sixes to lay the platform. Aiden Markram then anchored a run chase with a 36-ball 50 as SRH knocked off the runs in just 18.1 overs.