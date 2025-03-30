Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘MS Dhoni playing more as brand… should be captain’: Manjrekar dissects ‘larger picture’ after CSK's unpopular decision

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 04:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni quit as CSK skipper after leading them to the IPL 2023 title.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were humbled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous IPL 2025 fixture, losing by 50 runs at the Chepauk. The match also saw MS Dhoni play an unbeaten quickfire cameo, but he came in at no. 9, and the fans were left annoyed by the decision to send him late.

CSK's MS Dhoni plays a shot.(PTI)
CSK's MS Dhoni plays a shot.(PTI)

The former CSK captain smacked an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 16 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes, but it wasn’t enough and was too late as CSK reached 146/8 in 20 overs, in their run-chase of 197 runs.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya turns smiling assassin after getting rid of Shubman Gill against ex-franchise Gujarat Titans

CSK are now set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, and will hope to bounce back to winning ways.

Sanjay Manjrekar on the ‘larger picture’

Speaking ahead of the match, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dissected Dhoni’s role in the team, and opined that his role is not to contribute with runs, but it is solely of ‘brand value’.

“"I will look at the larger picture. If you look at this year and even last year, Dhoni is playing more as a brand than as a player. When they select the playing XI, they don't pick an extra batter because MS is there. MS Dhoni is a bonus for them. He has a different role,” he said.

“That's why I think if MS Dhoni is playing and batting so late, he should be the captain. He is doing great as a wicketkeeper, but he would contribute more as captain. Right now, he is being under-utilised,” he added.

Dhoni quit as CSK skipper after leading them to the IPL 2023 title and ahead of the 2024 season, he passed the role to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite that, he is still the main figure in the playing XI when it comes to DRS decisions, or advising Gaikwad for appeals.

Dhoni’s unbeaten cameo vs RCB has shown that he is fit to play a more important role for CSK, if given a chance. Also someone like Dhoni, who has a good power-hitting caliber, should be promoted higher up the order for CSK.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / ‘MS Dhoni playing more as brand… should be captain’: Manjrekar dissects ‘larger picture’ after CSK's unpopular decision
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On