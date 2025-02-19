Menu Explore
Dhoni: Want to enjoy cricket for the last few years that I will be able to play

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 10:53 PM IST

MS Dhoni, at a Mumbai event, shared his love for cricket and desire to play longer, emphasizing enjoyment over competition post-retirement.

Mumbai: Making a rare public appearance for a commercial event, MS Dhoni was his quintessential self. He said it was good to see the gathered media “as demanding as ever” after long because he has “never attended press conferences” since retiring from international cricket. He spoke about New Jersey being his favourite place to visit apart from New Zealand because he could spend all day just golfing with his friend. He gave some marital advice to Sanju Samson seated beside him.

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni. (PTI)
Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni. (PTI)

And the former India captain expressed his desire to continue playing cricket for a while longer. Having announced his international retirement in 2019 and with his penchant for holding the cards close to his chest, every passing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been accompanied by a recurring question: how long will Dhoni continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings.

In Mumbai on Wednesday for the launch of the app, ‘DHONI’, the star wicketkeeper-batter had some answers, for now at least, ahead of a new IPL season starting next month.

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to perform for the Indian team... Now I’ve retired since 2019, so it’s been quite some time. What I’ve been doing in the meantime is, (that) I just want to enjoy cricket for the last whatever few years that I will be able to play,” Dhoni said.

No longer the captain of five-time champions CSK — he passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad — Dhoni made sporadic but special appearances with the bat in the 2024 IPL. Coming down the order, he came up with short and impactful innings across the 14 matches, scoring 161 runs striking at 220.55. The 43-year-old from Ranchi said he now wants to play the game like he did as a kid.

“I want to enjoy it how I did as a child, when I was in school, when I lived in a colony. I want to play with the same kind of innocence. Easier said than done, but that’s what I have been trying to do,” he said.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
