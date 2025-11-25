Dhruv Jurel confronted with demanding legacy of no. 4 after duck vs SA: 'Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli used to...'

Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is facing heat after a disappointing outing in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Stepping in at No. 4 with captain Shubman Gill unavailable, the youngster fell for a duck, adding to India’s batting woes. Jurel walked into a demanding role at no. 4— a spot previously occupied by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and more recently handled impressively by Shubman during the England and South Africa series. With Gill sidelined due to injury, the team management entrusted the youngster with the responsibility in the first innings of the Guwahati Test. Dhruv Jurel handed stern lesson batting at historic No. 4 spot of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.(PTI and ANI)

However, his stay was short-lived. After 11 balls at the crease, he fell for a duck, and it was the manner of dismissal that drew criticism. Jurel attempted a pull shot off Keshav Maharaj but showed uncertainty in execution, with poor footwork leading to a mistimed stroke straight to wide mid-on.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was blunt in his assessment of Dhruv Jurel’s dismissal in the first innings at Guwahati, questioning the shot selection and suggesting the youngster showed a clear lack of control in a crucial moment.

"Even if the Tea break hadn't been close, this shot was not on. He is deservedly playing as a batter because he has scored a lot of runs. However, here, he wasn't in control at all. Generally, when the ball is outside the right shoulder of a right-handed batter and you try to play it on the leg side, you are not in control. That ball mostly goes in the air, and that's what happened here," the cricketer-turned-commentator said on Star Sports.

‘Shubman Gill has also scored a lot of runs at no. 4’

Patel further pointed out that batting at No. 4 comes with a legacy, noting how legends like Tendulkar and Kohli owned the position, before stressing that Jurel squandered another key opportunity against Marco Jansen’s extra bounce.

"Secondly, when you are playing Marco Jansen, you need to keep the extra bounce in mind because he is so tall. He has let go of a third consecutive opportunity. He is getting to bat at No. 4. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli used to bat at No. 4. Shubman Gill is batting at No. 4 now. He has also scored a lot of runs," he added.