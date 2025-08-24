Dhruv Jurel happy to contribute in memorable England series

LUCKNOW: One assignment at a time, stay focussed, and give your best — That is the success mantra of young keeper-batter of the Indian Test side, Dhruv Jurel, who always works hard to deliver the job entrusted to him. India's batter Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London. (PTI)

In the Oval Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy early this month, Jurel was focused to deliver with the bat and gloves, and his heroics involved an excellent catch to dismiss Joe Root, which triggered a late England batting stumble and helped India notch up a thrilling six-run victory on Day 5 to level the series 2-2.

“Nothing else was in my mind as I was focussed on India’s victory in that Test, I wanted to be one of the components in that win. The Test series in England has taught me many things, and I would like to make use of those experiences in shaping my career, especially in domestic cricket,” said Jurel on Sunday before leaving for Bengaluru where he will lead Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting on Thursday. Central meet North in the opening game.

For Jurel, 24, the England series was quite memorable. Selected as the standby keeper, he was pressed into action during the third Test at Lord’s as an injury replacement for Rishabh Pant, who could not keep after suffering a thumb injury. In the next Test at Old Trafford, the broken foot Pant suffered while batting again brought Jurel out as the substitute keeper, and he then came into the eleven at The Oval.

“I was well prepared for such a situation and didn’t find any problem in handling the situation,” said Jurel.

Son of a Kargil war veteran, Jurel was steady with his keeping on an Oval track where the ball seamed throughout the match. Although he scored just 19 and 34, his spectacular catch to dismiss Root for 105 on Day 4 was a game-changing moment, with India having dismissed the aggressive Harry Brook and then young Jacob Bethell. With Root standing as England last big hope, his dismissal off Prasidh Krisha brought India back into the match. The win also helped India rise to third in the World Test Championship standings.

“From day one in my cricketing life, I always wanted to play for India and playing against England and that too in England is like a dream come true. I never felt under pressure during the series,” said Jurel. He had made a mark on Test debut against England at home.

Jurel has played five Tests, but has won all of them, having featured in the wins over England in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala last year as well as the first Test at Perth on the Australia tour.

Going into the Test series in England, Jurel, who hails from Agra, had struck three half centuries, including 94 in the first innings for India A against England Lions. “That was a big help to me before the Test series.” he said.

“Duleep Trophy will give me a chance to make use of all my experience, both for the team and for myself, days cricket teaches you to be patient and play waiting game also,” he said.

“We (Central Zone) are a balanced side and will put our best foot forward to win the trophy and start the domestic season on a high.”

On returning to India from England, Jurel returned to playing, leading Gorakhpur Lions in the ongoing UPTwenty20 League in Lucknow. Under his captaincy, Gorakhpur Lions won three matches and are second in the points table.

“I didn’t want to miss any cricket before the start of the new domestic season, so I played all four matches after missing the first one. It gave me additional confidence as I wanted to bat as well as keep wicket before Duleep,” said Jurel, who scored 84 runs at strike rate of 118.31 with a 32-ball 38 being his best against defending champions Meerut Mavericks.

Jurel has also been drafted in as one of the five standby players for India’s upcoming T20 Asia Cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag are the others.